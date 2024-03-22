HORTUS NYC Debuts Jazz Nights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of Hortus NYC, the stylish Asian restaurant nestled in the heart of NoMad. Prepare to dust off the dancing shoes as they introduce Jazz Nights, a blend of delicious cuisine and soulful live jazz music happening every Wednesday and Thursday evening. Hortus NYC Jazz Nights just started on March 20th and are planned to continue weekly.

Experience the harmonious performances of Chika & Tatsuya and the Jinjoo Yoo Trio, two distinguished NYC-based Asian Jazz groups. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Hortus NYC’s 2nd-floor lounge area will be filled with swanky music, offering guests three hours of entertainment to accompany their meal.

Upgrade your viewing experience by dining on their menu of Asian fare such as the Wagyu Sotbap, A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, cured egg yolk, and micro greens; King Crab Noodle, fettuccine dressed with mala cream sauce, shallots, and scallion; and Truffle Donabe with wild mushrooms, cured egg yolk, topped with shaved black truffle.

While listening, indulge in Hortus NYC’s low-ABV cocktails that includes their Passion on the Beach, a blend of Jinro, plum sake and rosemary; Oolong High, oolong tea, soju, lemon, and cane sugar; and the5th Ave, a mix of Jinro 24, Hwayo 23, tonic, mint, and lime.

There’s never been a better time to visit Hortus NYC. They are located at 271 5th Ave Store, New York, NY 10016. Visit them at https://www.hortusnyc.com/ and call (646) 858-3784.