HOME BASE BISTRO: Your New Home Base for Unlimited Brunch, Unique Dishes and Happiest of Happy Hours

When he's not fighting fires as the Lieutenant at Ladder 8 in Tribeca, John Sierp is firing up meals, so he decided to put his life saving cooking skills to good use and recently opened his first restaurant, Home Base Bistro, in Murray Hill.

Sierp, a New York Native who wants to save your taste buds from bland and boring food, boasts multiple cooking championships and has been featured on a variety of prominent television shows including Food Network's CHOPPED, The Rachel Ray Show and The Martha Stewart Show. He has even served as a judge on Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and now the public can come judge Sierp's serious cooking skills for themselves. John's cooking embodies the spirit of New York: diverse, progressive, and timeless. The menu features his own creations including his famous General Tso's Cauliflower, plus lamb burgers, pasta and even Reuben Dumplings.

The surroundings might be laid back, but the grub is gourmet - this is definitely not your typical bar fare! From happy hour specials to unlimited brunch and supper menus, you can enjoy delicious dishes all day and night long! Their specialty cocktails, from the Pomona to Antique, are made with homemade alcoholic mixes, including jalapeno cilantro lime tequila, apple pear cinnamon vodka, grapefruit ginger gin, orange vanilla bourbon and banana Irish whisky. With a full upstairs seating area, Home Base is the perfect place to hold a private event where you can have fun while fundraising for a cause of your choosing. That's right, when you host a party here, the upscale bar and restaurant will donate 20 percent to any charity you'd like - talk about feel good food!

Load up on sweet and savory brunch plates such as Loaded Avocado Toast, Sweet Pancake Tacos made with blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, sliced apple cream cheese filling, silver dollar pancakes and powdered sugar, plus a Pizza Prima Colazione and hangover burger. The only thing better than their brunch is their brunch paired with a Tequila Sunrise or house-made specialty cocktail.

From salads to flatbreads to their famous lamb burger, you'll definitely taste the love which Chief Sierp adds to each and every dish which is just as sizzling as he is! Their eclectic menu, featuring Thai Chicken Meatballs, Cuban Egg Rolls and Zucchini Fettuccini has something tasty for everyone to try - and you'll definitely want to!

Whether you want wings and house brined chicken nuggets while watching a game, vegetarian options, or house specialties such as their Hung Bo Rice Noodles, Home Base will be your new home base for brunching with your besties, throwing a party or relaxing with a homemade cocktail - cheers to that!

Home Base Bistro is located at 416 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Call them at 212.481.1712 or visit their web site:https://www.homebasebistro.com/.

