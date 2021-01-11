HOME BAR – Stock up for 2021

You may be running a little low on spirits and liqueurs after the holiday season. We have some great recommendations for you to consider when stocking up for the winter months and preparing for special times like Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day. Check out some of our suggestions that will round out your collection and be a welcome addition to any home bar. We suggest that you refer to the producer's web sites for more information and cocktail recipes.

Tanteo Tequila - The tequila has the perfect sips to warm you up this winter. So whether you're sipping solo, or toasting with your pod this tequila is a wonderful choice. The only distillery owned by its cooperative of agave farmers, Tanteo Tequilais the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect, at-home margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary.

SELECT Aperitivo - The classic Venetian aperitif was created in 1920 in the Castello district at Pilla Distilleries, a place renowned for the art of liquor making. During the postwar period, the young Pilla Brothers contributed to the rebirth of the city and when the popularity of the aperitif began to spread, the Spritz soon became a favorite, establishing SELECT Aperitivo as the star of the Venetian cocktail scene. A precise selection of 30 botanicals undergoes a complex process to achieve the distinctive, well-balanced bittersweet taste of SELECT Aperitivo. With its sophisticated aromatic profile, SELECT Aperitivo is the essential ingredient for making the Original Venetian Spritz which is always garnished with a green olive.

The Bitter Truth - Known for their expertly crafted bitters, The Bitter Truth also offers a line of premium liqueurs & spirits that come in a wide range of flavors including cocktail essentials like Violet and Elderflower and their own take on Tiki staples - Golden Falernum and Pimento Dram. The Bitter Truth's premium bitters, liqueurs and spirits can be found at fine wine & spirits stores nationwide.

Heimat New York - Traditionally crafted by founder Ute Londrigan, just as her grandmother did 100 years ago, these not overly sweet liqueurs are 100% natural and only produced once a year with whole fruit, sourced from all Upstate New York farms, at the height of flavor and ripeness. Crafted in small batches, fruits are then naturally filtered for full body and expression. They are now in their fourth season and offer the following: Rhubarb, White Peach, Raspberry, Blackberry, Cranberry, Bosc Pear and Nectarine.

Grace O'Malley Irish Gin- The gin is made with 14 aromatic botanicals from the west of Ireland including heather, wild thyme, red clover, blackthorn, fraughan (bilberry) and rock samphire. It is a true, traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques to capture flavour intensity. The gin is rounded and balanced with a fresh, floral finish.

Egan's Irish Whiskey - The company has a long family history. In 1852, Patrick EganSr. established P. & H. Egan Ltd in Tullamore, County Offaly, in the heart of 19th century Ireland. The spirited enterprise quickly became one of Ireland's foremost merchant houses, spanning a range of commercial endeavors that included malting, brewing and bottling. Today, the Egan legacy and time-honored traditions continue to be carried forward by the family that has Irish Whiskey in their blood.

Chambord - This premium black raspberry liqueur is from the Loire Valley in France. The liqueur is infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries, the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry, blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey and XO Cognac. It is used in a variety of cocktails for rich flavor, and most famously in their signature cocktail - The Chambord Royale.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin - This gin, by the Shed Distillery, the first distillery in the West of Ireland in over 101 years. Named after where it is made (Drumshanbo) as well as the main ingredient (Gunpowder Tea), this Gin is truly an experience not to be missed. On the nose, bright citrus and Gunpowder tea are complimented with juniper and spicy notes coming to the fore. On the palate, delightfully fresh and rounded up front with citrus, juniper & spice immediately evident. The expected juniper follows close behind. Gunpowder Tea, meadowsweet & coriander are all notable.

Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka - This vodka should definitely be on hand at any type of gathering. Whether you're celebrating in a small group, at a socially distanced gathering or hosting a zoom toast, vodka cocktails are always enjoyable. In fact, the judges from the L.A. Spirits Award agree. Seagram's Extra Smooth Vodka recently won the Platinum Medal - Best Vodka at the 2020 L.A. Spirits Awards. Distillers of quality and tradition since 1857, Seagram's Vodka is proudly made in America since 2005 as a valuable addition to the award-winning Seagram's name. The liquid is five-times distilled with high-quality American grain to ensure a clean, extra smooth taste.

The Busker - This "new to world" Irish Whiskey is born out of a modern Ireland, where the contemporary and bold meet at the crossroads of tradition. The Busker collection includes all four types of Irish whiskeys (Single Grain, Single Pot Still, Single Malt and Blend). The Busker is produced at the Royal Oak Distillery, in County Carlow Ireland, located on an 18th century estate in Ireland's Ancient East region. The Royal Oak Distillery is the only distillery in Ireland which offers a unique Brand all three classic Irish styles of whiskey - Single Grain, Single Malt & Single Pot Still. The Busker uses different casks during the maturation process of their whiskeys including Bourbon casks, Sherry casks, and Marsala casks.

Disaronno - This is a favorite Italian liqueur that features an original taste and unmistakable aroma. It stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno Orginale and Disaronno Velvet are a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various cocktails such as the Disaronno Fizz and Velvet White Espresso Martini. Recognizable and versatile, it makes every cocktail one of a kind.

Copalli Rum - The rum is a single estate organic rum made in the heart of the Belizean Rainforest, launched in late 2018. Copalli is crafted with passion and sustainability at its core, made from just three simple ingredients including heirloom sugar cane, yeast, and filtered rainforest canopy water sourced directly from the distillery's farm. It is an ideal base for classic and modern rum cocktails; current expressions include White and Barrel Rested.

