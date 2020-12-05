HOLIDAY WINE EXPERIENCE at New Jersey Wineries

With the start of the holiday season, the Garden State Wine Growers Association is having its "Holiday Wine Experience," a month-long celebration at wineries throughout the state. The Holiday Wine Experience is designed to encourage visits to NJ wineries throughout the holiday season, purchasing wines for the dinner table and for gift-giving and warming up at a winery with a glass of wine from now through New Year's Eve.

Those looking to visit a winery can visit https://www.newjerseywines.com/holiday-wine-experience/ to find a winery and learn their schedules and activities. Many wineries are operating on reservation systems so patrons have to book times for their visits. A number of wineries are providing curbside sales for those just wishing to pick up wine. Anyone 21 and over in NJ can also purchase wine and have it shipped to a resident of legal age in the state and many wineries ship out of state as well.

Some wineries are open ahead of Thanksgiving for wine purchases. Many will be offering special activities, live music, holiday sales and even ornament giveaways from Black Friday through Sunday.

"Our wineries have provided a great entertainment resource for those wishing to get out during this pandemic. New Jersey wineries have offered a safe environment and continue to do so during the holiday season. We encourage everyone to make a trip out to a nearby vineyard, pick up some wine to go and warm up with a glass of wine while you're there," said Tom Cosentino, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

Many wineries are also providing fire pits and outdoor heaters. For a cold weather guide to what many wineries are doing and their procedures outside visit https://www.newjerseywines.com/cold-weather-guide-to-visiting-wineries/

About the Garden State Wine Growers Association

The Garden State Wine Growers Association (GSWGA) a non-profit organization of New Jersey-based wineries, vineyards and allied businesses. It serves as a centralized information repository, resource and clearing house for industry members, and offers a unified voice advocating for issues important to the entire range of New Jersey winery and vineyard operations. Central to this mission are efforts toward branding, marketing, public relations, education, and legislation and regulation for the furtherance of the vineyard and wine industries in the Garden State.

To learn more visit www.newjerseywines.com

Photo Credit: Hawk Haven Vineyards

