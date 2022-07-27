HAPPY HOURS in NYC-Gather Your Group

If you're looking for a standout spot to visit for happy hour, we have eight choices that offer refreshing cocktails and so much more. Whether you are gathering your group, having a date night, or going solo, celebrate summer and enjoy!

Haven Rooftop above The Sanctuary Hotel (132 W. 47th Street) in Midtown is the perfect happy hour escape. Haven offers $6 select beers, $9 glasses of wine and champagne, and $10 margaritas and Aperol Spritzes from 4:30pm - 5:30pm, Monday - Friday. For more information, visit http://www.havenrooftop.com/.

Hidden Lane (129 E. 15th St.) has you covered if you're workin' 9am - 5pm, with a happy hour menu from 5pm - 8pm, Monday to Friday. Grab drinks with friends and coworkers with specially priced cocktails including $5 Bud Lights, Narragansetts and well shots, and $8 Margaritas, Spicy Margaritas as well as a Beer & Shot combo for $8. Guests can also enjoy $2 off all draft beers as well as $2 off mixed drinks and cocktails. More information can be found by visiting, http://www.hiddenlanebar.com.

Kumi (120 W 57th St) has a new Happy Hour offered at their stunning bar from Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm - 7pm. Guests can enjoy special half-off pricing on small plates like Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, Shiso Peppers, Edamame and BBQ Bao Buns. Cool down with $5 draft beers and sip on select wines for $9. For more info visit, https://www.kumirestaurant.com.

Aussie Restaurant Hole in the Wall offers up a can't miss Happy Hour, Monday - Friday from 3pm - 5pm at their FiDi (15 Cliff Street) and Murray Hill locations (626 1st Avenue), and Monday - Friday from 4pm - 6pm at their Flatiron (37 W. 24th Street) and Williamsburg locations (292 Bedford Avenue) with $10 cocktails like the Cucumber Spritz with gin, cucumber, lemon, aloe vera, bubbles and more bubbles, the Abuela Paloma with tequila, grapefruit, green chile, agave and seltzer and a classic Aperol Spritz. Select wines by the glass are $7, select beers are $5 and bites range from $6-$10. For more information, visit https://www.holeinthewallnyc.com/.

Wonderland (20 W 20th St), the city's newest adult nightlife destination, has Happy Hour offered Monday through Thursday from 7pm - 9pm where guests can score half-priced drinks and bottles and no cover charge. Guests will also be treated to live entertainment and performances throughout the night! For more information visit, https://nycwonderland.com.

Enjoy happy hour at every Clinton Hall! All locations offer $6 drafts, $8 well drinks, wine, and select cocktails as well as deals on bar snacks. Their flagship FiDi location (90 Washington St.) has an expansive indoor and outdoor seating area to enjoy happy hour from 3pm - 6pm, Monday - Friday along with their expansive W. 36th Street locale. Clinton Hall's Williamsburg (247 Metropolitan Ave.) and E. 51st Street locations offer happy hour Monday - Friday from 3pm - 7pm and the Bronx (601 E. 189th St.) location offers happy hour from Monday - Friday from open, till 7pm. For more information, visit https://clintonhallny.com/.

Slate (54 W. 21st St.) in the heart of Chelsea, opens at 4pm, Monday-Thursday and has a happy hour till 8pm with $5 Bud Light, $6 Well Drinks, $8 House Wine and $9 House Margaritas and House Martinis. Enjoy a drink while playing ping pong, pool, giant jenga or the world's largest Pac Man. For more information, visit https://slate-ny.com/.

Happy hour at Bar Marseille (190 Beach 69th St) in the Rockaways includes $10 cocktails, $5 beers, and $8 house wines from 3pm to 7pm daily. Along with drinks, added can't miss specials include $1 oysters all day. The seaside restaurant, which has airy indoor dining and a stunning outdoor patio and a rooftop bar, and pays tribute to Provençal cuisine paired with a robust wine and cocktail list. For more information, visit https://www.barmarseille.com.

Photo Credit: Bar Marseille - Courtesy of Oleg March