HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS in NYC – Get Out and Enjoy Spectacular Events

You know that the Halloween is upon us when festive sights and fun frights are just about everywhere. We have a roundup that is sure to get you out and about in the city enjoying the season's very best moments!

Get Spooky at Daintree’s Fright Night Halloween Party on 10/27

Experience thrills at Daintree during their Friday Night Halloween Party on Friday, October 27th atop of Hotel Hendricks (25 W. 38th Street) in Midtown Manhattan. Add a little sparkle and luxury to your spooky itinerary by reveling in Daintree’s one-of-a-kind view of NYC’s skyline, sipping carefully curated seasonal cocktails and jamming out to music from a Guest DJ throughout the evening. Between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., guests can party while enjoying Aussie-Asian cuisine fusion like Chicken Salt and Seaweed Popcorn, Ahi Tuna Tartare, Kangaroo Skewers and tempting plates of Oysters and drink reimagined New York classics, or distinct Australian wines. Find more information and purchase tickets, starting at by visiting https://vibestub.com

Attend Daintree’s Tower of Terror Halloween Party on 10/28

Get spooked at Daintree during their Tower of Terror Halloween Party on Saturday, October 28th, atop of Hotel Hendricks (25 W. 38th Street) in Midtown Manhattan. Make your Halloween itinerary glamorous with Daintree’s one-of-a-kind view of NYC’s skyline, refreshing seasonal cocktails and music from a Guest DJ throughout the evening. The party begins at 10 p.m. and includes a special Aussie-Asian cuisine fusion menu with highlights like Chicken Salt and Seaweed Popcorn, Ahi Tuna Tartare, Kangaroo Skewers, tempting plates of Oysters and reimagined cocktail classics, or distinct Australian wines. Find more information and purchase tickets, starting at by visiting https://www.vibestub.com/e/daintree1028

Experience Mel Debarge at Somewhere Nowhere on 10/26

Kick off Halloween Weekend on Thursday, October 26 at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th Street) with Mel Debarge, a New York City-based DJ and household fixture on the international fashion scene. Tickets start at $40.17 and are selling fast, so grab yours today at: https://www.halloweenweekend.com/. For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com.

Attend The Villains' Ball ft. Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong at Somewhere Nowhere on 10/27

Embrace your inner evil at The Villains’ Ball on Friday, October 27 at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th Street). HalloweenWeekend.com is serving the most wicked party vibes with music by Brandi Cyrus x Nathan Leong, and opening DJ set by Mock. Villain-themed costumes are highly recommended. Darkness will reign starting at 10PM ’til late. Tickets start at $64.89 and are selling fast, so head to Dice to grab yours today at: https://www.halloweenweekend.com/. For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com.

Experience The Halloween Sunset Party ft. DJ Pickle at Somewhere Nowhere on 10/28

Join us on Saturday, October 28th at Somewhere Nowhere NYC (112 W 25th Street) for a Halloween Weekend Sunset Party from 4PM until 10PM, brought to you by HalloweenWeekend.com and Rose Gold. Harness the Halloween Energy as you dance to tracks from masked DJ Pickle while the full moon rises. Dress to impress- costumes are highly encouraged. This event is 21+ and tickets are recommended, grab yours today by visiting https://www.halloweenweekend.com/. For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com.



Open The Book of the Forbidden ft. Rick Wonder x Firpo at Somewhere Nowhere on 10/28

On Saturday, October 28th, HalloweenWeekend.com and El Grupo SN will present The Book of the Forbidden, a Halloween themed party, at Somewhere Nowhere NYC with music by Rick Wonder and Firpo. The haunting begins at 10PM and goes ‘til late. Costumes are highly recommended. Tickets start at $64.89 and are selling fast, so grab yours today at: https://www.halloweenweekend.com/.To book a VIP Table, please visit: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere. For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com.

Party at The Forbidden Palace at Slate on 10/28

This Halloween Weekend, uncover the secrets of the Forbidden Palace at Slate (54 W 21st Street) on Saturday, October 28th, with live music! The haunting fun, presented by The Lure Group, begins at 8 p.m. and the celebration will run ‘til late with an open Vodka bar set from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Costumes are highly recommended. Early bird tickets start at $20 and are selling fast, so grab yours at: www.SlateTickets.com.

Enter The Forbidden Garden at Somewhere Nowhere on 10/29

Join us for The Forbidden Garden- NYC’s hottest, darkest Halloween party at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th Street) on Sunday, October 29. Costumes are highly recommended. The garden gates open at 10PM, and all bar reservations must arrive before Midnight for guaranteed entrance. Tickets start at $40.17 and are available here: https://www.halloweenweekend.com/. For further questions, please contact info@elgruposn.com.

Experience Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s Twilight Harbor at Brooklyn Navy Yard on 10/28

Grab your tickets to NYC's largest Halloween Party, Twilight Harbor, featuring the long-awaited U.S. return of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike at Brooklyn Navy Yard on Saturday, October 28th. This special night is presented by Ignite Group and Nebula. Brooklyn Navy Yard will be transformed into a visually-stunning 104,000 square foot playground that combines killer DJ sets, captivating lights and special effects to create the spookiest, immersive Halloween scene in NYC. Tickets are officially on sale and can be purchased exclusively from the ticketing platform http://get-in.com/en/ignitegroup. VIP SkyDeck Experiences are also available in collaboration with Nebula Nightclub for those looking for an elevated night out. For VIP table inquiries, email: Skydeck@Nebulanewyork.com. Doors for this event open at 8:30pm, with the party going until 4am. For the latest information, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://get-in.com/en/

BloodManor NYC Celebrates 20 Years of Terror, And This Year Promises Unprecedented Horror and Excitement!

BloodManor, New York City’s premier haunted attraction, is thrilled to announce its 20th year anniversary, marking two decades of spine-chilling scares and thrilling entertainment. As the pioneers of the haunted house experience, BloodManor has become a staple in NYC for the Halloween season, delighting and terrifying millions of visitors over the years. In honor of this momentous holiday season, BloodManor has prepared another year of unforgettable theatrical quality production, with three new rooms, all NEW costumes created by the designers of NYC’s ultimate Halloween store Abracadabra, trained actors, set designers, and make-up artists. This year’s experience will leave visitors more afraid and excited than ever! The 20th-anniversary season will showcase an array of horrifying attractions, mind-bending theatrics, and bone-chilling surprises, ensuring a night of terror unlike any other.

BloodManor's most infamous and hair-raising attractions will return, revamped, and amplified to intensify the fear factor. Visitors will confront their deepest fears as they journey through dark, sinister corridors filled with twisted characters and jump scares at every turn. As an industry leader, BloodManor incorporates state-of-the-art special effects, bringing unparalleled realism to the haunting experience. Visitors will find themselves immersed in a nightmare fueled by technology that blurs the lines between reality and fiction. Each attraction within the “house” will be based on carefully crafted, original storylines, transporting visitors into eerie and macabre worlds. From cursed mansions to abandoned asylums, every theme promises to invoke terror and adrenaline.

Dates: BloodManor is open every weekend and some weekdays from Thursday, September 29th through Saturday, November 4th. Tickets: Timed-entry tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bloodmanor.com/ or at the door.

Photo Credit: Camera Gilson