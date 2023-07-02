HALIFAX at the W Hoboken Has Summer Covered

HALIFAX at the W Hoboken

By: Jul. 02, 2023

POPULAR

The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands Photo 1 The Latest Buzz in Atlantic Highlands
NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21 Photo 2 NYCWFF and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Food Truck Pop-up on Wednesday 6/21
Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore Photo 3 Review: DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke-Wine and Dine in the Finest Style at the Jersey Shore
Odo lounge - A Flatiron hideaway specializing in Japanese whisky and modern Japanese comfo Photo 4 Odo lounge - A Flatiron hideaway specializing in Japanese whisky and modern Japanese comfort food

HALIFAX at the W Hoboken Has Summer Covered

Halifax at the W Hoboken announces its summer menu. You’ve packed for your getaway and Halifax should be your first stop along the way. Kick off summer with a quick stop along the Hudson - here are the highlights. Your fridge is emptied out, easy in, easy out -- You’ve packed, Chef Seadon Shouse and his team at Halifax are waiting for you!

Easy to Get Here - Park at the W, take the ferry, or walk along the water and stop in – start with a sparkling wine and Ossetra Caviar, Seafood Tower, Oysters, “Naked” and “Dressed.”

Nothing in the Fridge? The Perfect Excuse to Go Out! – Try Black Sea Bass or Grass Fed Beef Tartar, Salt Cod & Shrimp Fritters, Lamb Meatballs or Maine Mussels, Poached Shrimp or Chowder.

Your Partner Needs a Breather? Try the spousal reward cocktail option: WATERMELON DROP with Greygoose Essence Vodka, Chambord, orange liqueur, fresh lemon; our twist on the classic Lemon Drop.

No more homework assignments (for parents) -Celebrate! Enjoy our Pan Seared Salmon with NJ Corn Risotto, Citrus Herb Gremolata, and pickled mushrooms; NJ Sea Scallops with NS Sea Truffle Butter, Pickled Chard, Toasted Barley, and Leeks – With Our (SUMMER DRINK)

Schools Out for Summer – Indulge with Jonah Crab Bucatini with Smoked Paprika-lemon Pasta.

No email for two-weeks? Get a quick small plate, a Mushroom Flatbread, Artisan Cheese, Smoked or Cured Meat or Fish all made in house!

 Pair with a COOL HEMINGWAY- Hardshore Gin (from Portland, Maine), cucumber, absinthe, sparkling wine-our twist on a classic cocktail called ‘Death in the Afternoon’; a drink concocted by Ernest Hemingway with champagne, absinthe, and vermouth - named after his 1932 treatise on bullfighting. But you don’t need to go to Spain to enjoy it – stop by Halifax at the W Hoboken.

Halifax is the W Hoboken’s fine dining restaurant helmed by Nova Scotia native Chef Seadon Shouse. Preparations intertwine ingredients from Nova Scotia and the Atlantic seaboard featured on daily lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus.

Halifax at the W Hoboken is located at 225 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/​​​​​.  Follow the restaurant on Instagram @halifax_hoboken.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Halifax, Hoboken

 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
THE STANDARD SPA Exclusive Retreat in Miami Beach Photo
THE STANDARD SPA Exclusive Retreat in Miami Beach

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach brings back its exclusive retreat, Camp Standard. After its inception in 2016, celebrating the hotel’s 10-year anniversary, the adults-only luxurious camp is returning to cover your summertime plans, August 24-27, 2023. 

2
Review: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East Village Photo
Review: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East Village

You can now savor authentic German-style Döner kebabs at Döner Haus in the heart of the East Village on 14th Street just a few blocks from Union Square.

3
TIANAS BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World Photo
TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World

Broadwayworld is pleased to share some of the exciting news from Walt Disney World! The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld are looking a bit more regal. @WaltDisneyImagineering installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

4
TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing Photo
TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing

We were recently invited to a special wine dinner in an East Village townhouse with Sergio Case, Head winemaker at Trapiche.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

THE STANDARD SPA Exclusive Retreat in Miami BeachTHE STANDARD SPA Exclusive Retreat in Miami Beach
Review: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East VillageReview: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East Village
TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney WorldTIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World
TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and PairingTRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You