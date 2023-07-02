HALIFAX at the W Hoboken Has Summer Covered

Halifax at the W Hoboken announces its summer menu. You’ve packed for your getaway and Halifax should be your first stop along the way. Kick off summer with a quick stop along the Hudson - here are the highlights. Your fridge is emptied out, easy in, easy out -- You’ve packed, Chef Seadon Shouse and his team at Halifax are waiting for you!

Easy to Get Here - Park at the W, take the ferry, or walk along the water and stop in – start with a sparkling wine and Ossetra Caviar, Seafood Tower, Oysters, “Naked” and “Dressed.”

Nothing in the Fridge? The Perfect Excuse to Go Out! – Try Black Sea Bass or Grass Fed Beef Tartar, Salt Cod & Shrimp Fritters, Lamb Meatballs or Maine Mussels, Poached Shrimp or Chowder.

Your Partner Needs a Breather? Try the spousal reward cocktail option: WATERMELON DROP with Greygoose Essence Vodka, Chambord, orange liqueur, fresh lemon; our twist on the classic Lemon Drop.

No more homework assignments (for parents) -Celebrate! Enjoy our Pan Seared Salmon with NJ Corn Risotto, Citrus Herb Gremolata, and pickled mushrooms; NJ Sea Scallops with NS Sea Truffle Butter, Pickled Chard, Toasted Barley, and Leeks – With Our (SUMMER DRINK)

Schools Out for Summer – Indulge with Jonah Crab Bucatini with Smoked Paprika-lemon Pasta.

No email for two-weeks? Get a quick small plate, a Mushroom Flatbread, Artisan Cheese, Smoked or Cured Meat or Fish all made in house!

Pair with a COOL HEMINGWAY- Hardshore Gin (from Portland, Maine), cucumber, absinthe, sparkling wine-our twist on a classic cocktail called ‘Death in the Afternoon’; a drink concocted by Ernest Hemingway with champagne, absinthe, and vermouth - named after his 1932 treatise on bullfighting. But you don’t need to go to Spain to enjoy it – stop by Halifax at the W Hoboken.

Halifax is the W Hoboken’s fine dining restaurant helmed by Nova Scotia native Chef Seadon Shouse. Preparations intertwine ingredients from Nova Scotia and the Atlantic seaboard featured on daily lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch menus.

Halifax at the W Hoboken is located at 225 River St, Hoboken, NJ 07030. For more information, hours of operation and menus, please visit https://www.halifaxhoboken.com/​​​​​. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @halifax_hoboken.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Halifax, Hoboken