Good Earth Tea's Tasty and Refreshing Recipes

Good Earth teas are so tasty and perfect to enjoy both hot and cold! The recipes we have for our readers all are brewed with a variety of flavors from Good Earth's Sensorial Blends collection that are bursting with bold aromas and also biodegradable, so every bag gives back to the planet.

Check out these refreshing ideas for spring and summer.

Zingy Iced Tea

-Brew two (2) teabags of Good Earth 's Ginger, Tumeric & Lemon tea

-Leave to cool

-Add 1 teaspoon of honey

-Top with soda water

-Garnish with Ice

Elderflower and Pear Mocktail

-Line glasses with pureed pears and a little elderflower cordial

-Fill three-quarters full of Good Earth's Elderflower & Pear tea (iced)

-Top with club soda and a slice of pear

Spiced Cherry Mocktail

-Brew seven (7) Good Earth Spiced Cherry teabags with four (4) cups of water

-Leave to cool

-Top with cloudy apple juice

-Serve on crushed ice, garnish with cherries and fresh mint leaves

To learn more about Good Earth and their teas, please visit https://goodearth.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Good Earth