Get to know ESSENTIA WATER

2021 is here and many people are making resolutions to be healthy. One important one is to hydrate, hydrate and hydrate some more. Essentia Water is an ideal product to achieve that goal. It is the #1 alkaline water on the market, sold nationally in more than 90,000 retail locations as well as online retailers. Essentia Water has a clean, smooth taste with a pH of 9.5 or higher.

Essentia Water LLC was founded in 1998 by Ken Uptain. It was the first ionized alkaline water offered in the US. During 2008, shifting consumer perceptions and a demand for "better for you" beverages paved the way for Essentia to ramp up their activity. In 2012 the company launched its first marketing efforts introducing itself as a pioneer in the alkaline movement. By 2016, Essentia secured its position as the top selling premium bottled water brand in the natural channel. Today, Essentia remains the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in natural retailers in the U.S. The award-winning company is now headquartered in Bothell, Washington and has an admirable commitment to sustainability.

Explore Essentia's products. They include 12 fl. Oz. / 355 ml water bottles; 20 fl. Oz. / 591.5 ml water bottles; 23.7 fl. Oz. / 700 ml water bottles with sport caps; 33.8 fl. Oz. / 1 L water bottles; and 50.7 fl. Oz. / 1.5 L water bottles.

There's more good news for fans of Essentia Water. The company has teamed up with famed mixologist, Elliot Clark, known as the Apartment Bartender, to create a variety of premium cocktails that are both super easy to make and perfect for your time at home. We like the Tom Collins also known as The Essentia(L) Spritz. It's ideal for your next zoom chat with friends and family. Here's the recipe for our readers.

Essentia(L) Spritz

This delightful cocktail uses a special Spiced Cranberry Syrup that you can easily make with Essentia Water.

Ingredients:

-2 oz clear spirit of choice like gin or vodka

-Brewed green tea as a non-alcoholic option

-1 oz lemon juice

-3/4 oz spiced cranberry syrup

-2 oz soda water (or sparkling wine)

-3/4 oz Spiced Cranberry Syrup

-Cranberries and rosemary sprig for garnish

Directions for Spiced Cranberry Syrup:

Ingredients: 1 cup fresh cranberries; 1 cup Essentia Water; 1 cup sugar; 2-3 cinnamon sticks; 2 whole cloves (optional); 2 star anise (optional).

Method: In a medium saucepan bring all ingredients except sugar to a light simmer until spices start to release aromas and cranberries start to split. Add sugar to dissolve (no need to bring to a boil). Set aside and let cool. Strain into a glass jar and save in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

Cocktail Method: Combine all ingredients except soda water into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain the drink into a Collins glass over ice and top with soda water (or sparkling wine). Stir to combine and garnish with speared cranberries and a rosemary sprig.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Essentia