Garden State Wine Growers Association WINE & CHOCOLATE TRAIL WEEKEND TRAIL 2/8, 2/9 and 2/15, 2/16

Give your sweetheart the perfect treat for Valentine's Day by visiting New Jersey Wine Country for the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend presented by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. This year the event will be celebrated on two weekends Feb 8-9 and Feb 15-16 from noon to 5 pm at participating wineries in the state.

On the Trail Weekends you can experience leading New Jersey wines paired with chocolates supplied by local chocolatiers, live music and much more, as the world's perfect pairing, wine and chocolate is celebrated. Many wineries are also offering Valentine's Day dinners.

Not all wineries will schedule special events on both weekends. For updates and schedules visit https://www.newjerseywines.com/events/category/trail-weekends.

Here are just some of the highlights for the Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend:

In Hammonton, Plagido's Winery will celebrate "Be Mine with Chocolate & Wine" on both weekends. The wine and chocolate tasting is $10 per person and includes a full wine tasting experience, along with wine infused desserts. Tomasello Winery is also participating both weekends. Guests will receive truffles with all tastings. On the 8th and 15th there will be live music. There will also be a chef's selection flatbread menu on the 15th and 16th. The winery also has scheduled a Valentine's Dinner Dance on February 14 from 7-11 pm. Tickets are required for entry. For more information, please call 1-800-666-9463 to order.

Sharrott Winery will provide three different ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. Each weekend they will offer a chocolate and wine pairing for $15.99 consisting of six wine and chocolates. They also have a Prix Fixe Dinner on Valentine's Day Night for $60 per person and a Food and Wine Flight on Feb 15-16 for $24.99 per person. At White Horse Winery enjoy a special wine and gourmet hand crafted chocolate tasting on February 8th & 9th or February 15th & 16th. There will be live music each day and food trucks Top Shelf Cusine on the 14th and Visconti's Cruisin Cuisine on the 15th will be on hand.

At Bellview Winery in Landisville you can enjoy a flight of Bellview wines paired with unique chocolate and food combinations, as well as a. chocolate charcuterie board and the release of their "Love Potion" on tap. A perennial favorite, Love Potion is a sweet blend of Cayuga wine and Pomegranate juice. Red wine hot chocolate is also on the menu.

4 JGs Winery in Colts Neck will be open for Valentine's Day, Friday February 14 from 6pm - 10pm and Saturday, February 15 from 12pm-5pm. Sample award-winning wines with all things chocolate, and enjoy live music. In Sussex County, Ventimiglia Vineyard in Wantage is open for both trail weekends offering special wine tasting and chocolate pairings.

Brook Hollow Winery in Columbia on Feb 8-9 will offer handmade, wine infused chocolates from Chocolate Lover's Emporium and will have a number of romantic novelists on hand. Attending Authors include: Roz Lee, Jean Joachim, Leigh Raffaele, Ruth A. Casie, Dawn Altieri Author, Barbara Nolan Romance Writer, Deborah Garland, Judy Kentrus, Jessica Collins and LG O'Connor.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards in Pennington has a Valentine's Brunch on February 9. Enjoy brunch at the vineyard with your valentine, friends and family. Breakfast pizzas, ricotta pancakes, baked goods, mimosas and more. The event starts at 11am. Tickets are $34.99 per person.

Autumn Lake Winery in Williamstown has a special wine and chocolate pairing event each weekend from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm. They will provide six wines paired with six chocolate treats for $12 per person. Live music will also be provided. Also in Williamstown, Blue Cork Winery on both weekends will provide free bags of chocolates with the purchase of tastings and will have live music on Feb 9 and 16.

DiBella Winery in Sewell will offer chocolate pairings with their wines on Friday, February 14th 3-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 15th & 16th 12-5pm. Tastings are just $5 and outside food/snacks are welcomed and encouraged. Chestnut Run Farms in Pilesgrove will provide tastings of their Asian Pear wines on the first weekend only. Cedarvale Winery in Logan Township is participating in both weekends pairing their wines with chocolate morsels.

Cape May Winery is hosting a Port Wine & Chocolate Pairing on Sat Feb. 15th & Sun Feb. 16th. Enjoy a flight of 4 vintages- each specially paired with a sample of dark chocolate. Seating is limited for this exclusive educational tasting. Spots can be reserved on the capemaywinery.com website. Ticket Price is $25 per person and tasting times are: 1:30pm, 2:30pm, and 3:30 pm.

Also in Cape May, Jessie Creek Winery will be offering wine and chocolate pairings on February 14th through the 17th. For $25, guests can enjoy a wine spiral of 5 wines paired with a variety of locally made chocolates. Live music will be featured on the 15th and 16th. Hawk Haven Vineyard will be participating both weekends offering the Classic Wine Tasting paired with gourmet chocolates. There will be live music Feb 8, 15 and 16. Doors open at 11am on Saturday & Sunday and the first 50 ladies each day will receive a rose. The wine and chocolate tasting is $14 per person and includes eight wines and four gourmet chocolate pairings. Greg Jones performs on the 8th and there will be live music on the 15th as well.

Natali Vineyards on both weekends will offer complimentary gourmet chocolates and cheeses in the Tasting Bar and a Wine Pairing Dinner on February 8 from 6:30-9:00 pm with Chef Mark Kalla. This will be a five-course dinner with wine served with each course. Call for reservations and menu. Willow Creek Winery in Cape May has a Valentines at the Vineyard Dinner on Feb 15, a five-course aphrodisiac menu by master chef Brian Parker paired with their vintners' curated wine selections. There are two seating's at 6 & 7:30 o'clock in the evening at $90 per guest.

Village Milagro Vineyards in Phillipsburg has a Valentine's Dinner Dance on February 15-6:30 pm - 10:00 pm. There is limited seating for this very personal, romantic event. Reservations are required. For both wine trail weekends Villa Milagro will be offering chocolates paired with their wines. From white chocolate to 70% cacoa guests will see how wine and chocolate enhance each other's flavors.

Auburn Road Vineyards in Pilesgrove is celebrating Wine and Chocolate all month long. On both Wine and Chocolate weekends try an 1892 chocolate and wine pairing of five wines and five chocolates for just $15.00. They also have a Valentine's Day Dinner on February 14th at $45 per person featuring music by Wood's Edge Trio. The main course will be Severino's Heart-Shaped Ravioli with a Blush Sauce and a Valentine's Day Brunch on February 16 from 10 am to noon at $22 per person. Complete menus are available at www.auburnroadvineyards.com.

Monroeville Vineyard and Winery in Monroeville has scheduled their event for the weekend of Feb 8-9. A $10 per person charge includes Wine Tasting, souvenir glass and complimentary chocolate samples. Live Music with Sweet Spot 2pm to 6pm. Wine Flights, assorted cheeses and $5 personal pizzas will also be available. No reservations required

At William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill attendees on Feb 15-16 will be able to sample 12 wines, enjoy four wine and chocolate pairings and listen to live music provided by Greg Jones. This year they will have three wine stations showcasing top rated dry estate wines. The event will feature the finest chocolates from Mecha Artisan Chocolate in Haddon Township and decadent French macarons from La Mademoiselle Macaron in Mullica Hill. There are three time slots available for both Saturday and Sunday: 12-1:30pm, 2-3:30pm and 4-5:30pm.

Beneduce Vineyards in Pittstown has scheduled Sweetheart Weekends, February 7-16th. There are two different tasting options. Option #1- Library Tasting is $30/person and includes: the newly released 2018 'Tuxedo' White Pinot Noir, followed by five perfectly aged library wines selected by their winemaker that date back to their debut 2011 vintage. Option #2 - Library Tasting with Live Music (Saturday Evenings Only)- $50/person that includes all of the above plus a pre-paid cover charge and reservation for Preferred Seating at a Group Therapy Live Music sessions. Music is held inside the heated Tropical Oasis, complete with live citrus and palm trees that make for a cozy, intimate ambiance. Beneduce is also hosting a Valentine's Day Social, Friday, February 14th from 6-9pm. Join with your significant other dressed as your spirit couple. Wines by the glass will be paired with small bites for $15/each. Prizes will be awarded by popular vote for best costume and best chemistry. Admission is $10 per person and advance tickets are required.

Old York Cellars in Ringoes has chocolate pairings both weekends. For $15/person, guests experience a Wine & Chocolate Pairing, and live music in their fire-lit Vista Room. If you are interested in taking your Wine & Chocolate Tasting experience to the next level, you can sign up for the Reserved Wine & Chocolate Pairing with artisan chocolates from Laurie's Chocolates of Doylestown, PA on Saturday & Sunday: 12:00pm, 1:30pm and 3:00pm. Please refer to website for bookings.

Unionville Vineyards in Ringoes will also be participating both weekends. Cafe du Pain of Lawrenceville NJ will be in house sampling and selling perfectly paired truffles and well as sweet and savory baked goods.

Laurita Winery will be participating in both chocolate weekends. They will have three vendors for Feb 8 & 9 and four chocolate vendors for Feb 15 & 16. They will also have a Valentine's dinner on the 14th and a vow renewal on Feb 15th (registration required and free). Vendors to include: House of Cupcakes, Maddalenas, Rocky Mountain, ARC of Ocean County Sweet Shoppe (only Feb 15 & 16).

Terhune Orchards in Princeton will be open both weekends from noon to 5 pm where guests can enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune's own bakery paired with their award-winning wines. A special wine and chocolate pairing of locally made chocolates and Terhune wines will be on the docket. Chocolate pairing includes wine flight, chocolates and a souvenir glass. They have partnered with Pierre's Chocolates of New Hope, PA known for their old world recipes and single origin artisan chocolates. Live music on Feb 9 with Larry Tritel from 1pm-4pm and Brooke DiCaro on the 16th.

Working Dog Winery in East Windsor will hold their Wine & Chocolate Trail event Feb 15-16. Admission is $5. Guests can enjoy a weekend of award-winning wines, great music and tempting treats. Admission includes: personal box of chocolates (for those 21 and over). In addition, there will be an informative Premium Tasting available with the winemaker for $8. Williamsboy will perform on Saturday and Kevin McGowan on Sunday.

Valenzano Winery in Shamong on Feb 15-16 will feature a weekend of live music, wine tasting and great food. Full dance band 'Party Machine' will be performing Saturday from 12-4pm. Goodman Fiske Duo will be taking requests Sunday from 12-4pm. Full lunch menu available 11am-4pm all weekend. There is a $10.00 cover charge, which includes wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and live entertainment. For $5.00 extra a box of premium LeBelge chocolate truffles paired with a reserve barrel tasting of their newest releases will be offered (includes a $10.00 gift certificate to Thursday Night Dinner.)

Iron Plow Vineyards in Columbus will participate both weekends offering complimentary artisan chocolates by the Farmer's Daughter to pair along with your wine and live music. Complimentary chocolates are with wine tastings only.

At Balic Winery in Mays Landing you can enjoy Beth Tinnon live on the 8th & 9th voted best by Atlantic City Night Life Awards and Susan Salmon live on the 15th & 16th. Also enjoy a lovely rose for the ladies as well as delicious chocolates along with free wine tastings of their best wines.

Cedar Rose Vineyards in Millville Cedar Rose Vineyards, Millville will be participating in both weekends offering wine and chocolate pairings and live music.

Hopewell Valley Vineyards in Pennington will offer a special paired tasting with vineyard made wine and chocolate truffles for sale and a select number of handmade artisans in the tasting room. The winery will also have a Valentine's Brunch on Sunday, Feb 10 starting at 11 am. Tickets are $33.35 + tax.

Four Sisters Winery in Belvidere will feature an assortment of chocolate treats; chocolate wine, chocolate wine balls, chocolate cheese and an afternoon of wine tasting and wine cellar tour. No reservations needed. Cost: $6 per person each weekend. Four Sisters is also offering a Valentine's Murder Mystery Dinner on February 16 from 2-5pm. It's an enchanted fun-filled afternoon accompanied with a delicious dinner of Chicken Marsala or Tilapia, roasted potatoes, Caesar salad, bread & dessert. The cost is $55 per person and includes tax, wine glass & rose. www.foursisterswinery.com.

The GSWGA is a coalition of nearly 50 wineries and vineyards across New Jersey, dedicated to raising the quality and awareness of the New Jersey wine industry. For more information, please visit www.newjerseywines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GSWGA





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You