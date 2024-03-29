GREYWIND Announces Spring News

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Our readers will like to know all about the exciting spring news from Greywind, the newest restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated Chef Dan Kluger, located on the edge of Hudson Yards at 451 Tenth Avenue, by West 36th Street.

GREYWIND LAUNCHES BRUNCH AND LUNCH SERVICE.

-Greywind will open its doors for its highly anticipated lunch and brunch starting in April.

-Lunch will be available Mondays–Fridays from 11:30 AM–2:30 PM, with new dishes like Caesar Salad with gluten-free crispy oysters, and a Fried Chicken Sandwich inspired by a Banh Mi in flavor, and Southern fried chicken in technique.

-Brunch will be available on weekends from 11:30 AM–2:30 PM. The brand new menu will feature dishes like Buttermilk Pancakes with rhubarb jam; a Classic Breakfast Plate with eggs, crispy potatoes and bacon; and new bakery favorites like Milk Buns, Seasonal Beignets, Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches, and more.

NEW MIDTOWN HAPPY HOUR AT SPYGOLD.

-Spygold – the subterranean bar located downstairs from Greywind that features classic and seasonal cocktails highlighting artisanal New York spirits, beers and wines – now offers Cocktail Hour from 5–6:30 PM on weekdays, featuring discounted beverage selections and $10 snacks, such as Greywind’s famous giant Housemade Cheese-Its as well as Carrot Hummus. Reservations for Spygold can be booked via Resy.

PRE-THEATER MENU LAUNCH – PERFECT BEFORE YOUR EVENING ENTERTAINMENT.

-Midtown options for a good meal before a show can be slim – and Greywind can now help fill the void, thanks to its proximity to places like Times Square, Madison Square Garden and more.

-The new Pre-Theater Dinner Menu is a two-course prix fixe menu available Mondays–Saturdays from 5–6:30 PM that also includes the beloved cookies from The Bakery at Greywind as a to-go dessert. It’s the perfect expedient dinner!

THE CHEF’S COUNTER AT GREYWIND: DATES FOR SPRING.

-The Chef’s Counter at Greywind is a brand new intimate dinner experience, cooked by Chef Dan Kluger himself. Available three nights each month with only eight seats (taking place in The Bakery at Greywind, which transforms into The Chef’s Counter), The Chef’s Counter is an eight-course tasting menu featuring new, seasonal dishes exclusively available here.

-Dates for April and May are 4/17-19 and 5/15-17, with tickets released on Resy ($185/pp, with option to add a wine pairing).

-There will soon be more details on a very special edition for April and May!

FREE COFFEE FOR A WHOLE YEAR AT THE BAKERY AT GREYWIND VIA BLACKBIRD’S NEW BREAKFAST CLUB.

-The Bakery At Greywind, the all day bakery and cafe adjacent to Greywind, will offer perks to members of Blackbird Breakfast Club, a new membership program from Blackbird, the hospitality loyalty platform that helps restaurants directly connect and reward their guests.

-Guests who purchase the limited-edition Blackbird Breakfast Club pass ($60) will receive special perks for a full year every time they get breakfast at The Bakery at Greywind, including free coffee/tea/espresso-based beverage, a bag of the viral Tom’s Perfect 10 Granola, access to exclusive merch and events, a one-time bonus of 5,000 $FLY (Blackbird’s points system, which can be redeemed at any Blackbird restaurant for items like appetizers, cocktails, status, merchandise and more).

-For more information and the full list of all the participating restaurants, visit @blackbird_xyz.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Greywind