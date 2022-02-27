GRAND MARNIER CORDON ROUGE-Celebrate Mardi Gras with Cocktail Recipes

For those of us who are not on our way to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, check out these festive French-inspired cocktails from Grand Marnier® to celebrate the upcoming holiday on March 1st. Enjoy in true style! Made in France, Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge is a smooth blend of 51% cognac and 49% orange liqueur that mixes perfectly in a variety of wonderful cocktails.

We have two cocktail recipes that are French inspired, ideal for Mardi Gras and another classic one that you'll love. Check out the three recipes, gather your ingredients and join the party!

French 75

Ingredients:

-1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-0.75 parts of Fresh Lime Juice

-1 bar spoon of Simple Syrup

-2 parts Lallier Champagne

-Garnish: Orange Twirl

Method: Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with Lallier Champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.

Grand Sidecar

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

-.5 oz. Cognac

-.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: Combine Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, cognac and fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain into prepared coupe glass and serve.

Grand Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

-1 oz Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge

-1 oz Wild Turkey® 101 Bourbon Whiskey

-3 dashes aromatic bitters

-Large ice cube

-Orange twist to garnish

Method: First, combine aromatic bitters, Grand Marnier®, and, finally, whiskey in an old fashioned glass. Add large ice cube and stir until cold and well incorporated. Garnish surface of liquid with orange twist, expressing oils over the glass rim.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grand Marnier® Cordon Rouge