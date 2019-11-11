GIN MARE Mediterranean Inspired Gin for the Holidays and an Easy Recipe for Entertaining

Here's a gift that is ideal for the holiday. Think office gift exchange, for a host present, or to bring along to the party. Gin Mare is a Mediterranean-inspired gin with four unique principal botanicals: arbequina olive from Spain, rosemary from Greece, thyme from Turkey, and Italian sweet basil. This unexpected blend makes it distinctive. It's also a great addition to your at home bar.

Gin Mare has an attractive icy-blue bottle that is perfect for winter and its taste will make you feel like you've taken a coastal Mediterranean vacation in these freezing temps.

Gin Mare is also a great addition to your home bar, so grab a bottle and try one of the brand's signature cocktails, the "Spanish 75." It's an easy recipe that will get you in the holiday spirit. Mix it up with family and friends at your next gathering.

Spanish 75 (recipe for each serving)

1oz Gin Mare

2oz Marqués de Cáceres Cava Brut

0.5oz Lemon Juice

2 Dashes Simple Syrup

Directions: Combine Gin Mare, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into an iced flute. Top up with Marqués de Cáceres Cava Brut. Stir gently.

Gin Mare has a suggested retail price of $39. For more information, where to purchase and additional recipes, please visit https://www.ginmare.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gin Mare





