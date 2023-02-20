GG TOKYO Presents 5-Course Tasting Menu 2/21 to 2/23

Chefs Yuu Shimano and Bryce Shuman are teaming up to bring a French-Japanese pop-up to debut at GG Tokyo from February 21 to February 23. The pop-up will consist of a collaborative five-course tasting menu that showcases each chefs' expertise by infusing French fine dining technique into Japanese cuisine to create a menu unlike any other.

The five-course tasting menu will include Surf Clam, with yuba and yuzu (Chef Bryce); Hatchou Miso Marinated Foiegras Mousse, on mochi monaka with fig jam and tomato chips (Chef Yuu); White Fish Tempura, with potato spaghetti and dashi and turnip soup (Chef Yuu); Morel Custard, with morel mushrooms and Daikon Oden (Chef Bryce); and Live-Fire Cooked Wagyu, with Japanese sansho pepper sauce and egg sabayon over rice with truffle (Chef Yuu). For dessert, they will serve Matcha Ice Cream with orange.

The experience is priced at $135 per person, with two seatings each night at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. To accompany the courses, guests can imbibe in pairing GG Tokyo's new cocktail menu or sake for an additional $65. Reservations can be made via Tock.

GG Tokyo is located at 120 East 28th Street. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.ggtokyo.nyc/ or call (212) 204-0200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GG Tokyo