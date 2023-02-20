Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GG TOKYO Presents 5-Course Tasting Menu 2/21 to 2/23

GG TOKYO Presents 5-Course Tasting Menu 2/21 to 2/23

Feb. 20, 2023  
GG TOKYO Presents 5-Course Tasting Menu 2/21 to 2/23

Chefs Yuu Shimano and Bryce Shuman are teaming up to bring a French-Japanese pop-up to debut at GG Tokyo from February 21 to February 23. The pop-up will consist of a collaborative five-course tasting menu that showcases each chefs' expertise by infusing French fine dining technique into Japanese cuisine to create a menu unlike any other.

The five-course tasting menu will include Surf Clam, with yuba and yuzu (Chef Bryce); Hatchou Miso Marinated Foiegras Mousse, on mochi monaka with fig jam and tomato chips (Chef Yuu); White Fish Tempura, with potato spaghetti and dashi and turnip soup (Chef Yuu); Morel Custard, with morel mushrooms and Daikon Oden (Chef Bryce); and Live-Fire Cooked Wagyu, with Japanese sansho pepper sauce and egg sabayon over rice with truffle (Chef Yuu). For dessert, they will serve Matcha Ice Cream with orange.

The experience is priced at $135 per person, with two seatings each night at 6 pm and 8:30 pm. To accompany the courses, guests can imbibe in pairing GG Tokyo's new cocktail menu or sake for an additional $65. Reservations can be made via Tock.

GG Tokyo is located at 120 East 28th Street. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.ggtokyo.nyc/ or call (212) 204-0200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GG Tokyo



Celebrate NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2/22 with Destinations, Drinks, and Recipes Photo
Celebrate NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2/22 with Destinations, Drinks, and Recipes
You’ll want to celebrate National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22nd.  We have all the ways to enjoy the popular cocktail with some of our favorite spirits, a RTD brand, and destinations that are making delicious drinks delicious in welcoming settings.
SUSHI BY BOU, The Modern Speakeasy-Omakase Concept Expands to Queens Photo
SUSHI BY BOU, The Modern Speakeasy-Omakase Concept Expands to Queens
Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū - known for reimagining the omakase experience has announced the opening of Bayside, Queens (38-29 Bell Blvd Bayside, NY 11361) on February 16th as the first expansion to Queens for the growing brand.
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Unveils 2023 Award Winners Photo
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Unveils 2023 Award Winners
Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, announced today the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories.
WAN WAN in Nolita Launches Lunch Service Photo
WAN WAN in Nolita Launches Lunch Service
Wan Wan, the newest restaurant in Nolita from Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group, the team behind popular downtown New York restaurants Wayla and Kimika, launches lunch service.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Celebrate NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2/22 with Destinations, Drinks, and RecipesCelebrate NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY 2/22 with Destinations, Drinks, and Recipes
February 20, 2023

You’ll want to celebrate National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22nd.  We have all the ways to enjoy the popular cocktail with some of our favorite spirits, a RTD brand, and destinations that are making delicious drinks delicious in welcoming settings.
SUSHI BY BOU, The Modern Speakeasy-Omakase Concept Expands to QueensSUSHI BY BOU, The Modern Speakeasy-Omakase Concept Expands to Queens
February 17, 2023

Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū - known for reimagining the omakase experience has announced the opening of Bayside, Queens (38-29 Bell Blvd Bayside, NY 11361) on February 16th as the first expansion to Queens for the growing brand.
Interview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th AnniversaryInterview: Director Alyson Cohn, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Bergen County Players 90th Anniversary
February 17, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Alyson Cohn about her career, the Player’s 90th Anniversary, and her experience directing 'The Play That Goes Wrong.'
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Unveils 2023 Award WinnersPRODUCT OF THE YEAR USA Unveils 2023 Award Winners
February 17, 2023

Product of the Year USA, the largest consumer-voted awards program centered around product innovation, announced today the winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards across 36 trending categories.
WAN WAN in Nolita Launches Lunch ServiceWAN WAN in Nolita Launches Lunch Service
February 16, 2023

Wan Wan, the newest restaurant in Nolita from Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group, the team behind popular downtown New York restaurants Wayla and Kimika, launches lunch service.
share