Flor de Caña-Sip Into Spring With the Premium Rum and Cocktail Recipes

Flor de Caña-Sip Into Spring With the Premium Rum and Cocktail Recipes
Flor de Caña Rum
Flor de Caña is a 5th generation family-owned, award-winning, premium Nicaraguan rum. We want to put it on our readers' radar as everyone gets into the swing of warmer weather. The rum is born and distilled at the base of the San Cristobal volcano which is Latin America's most active volcano. The highly fertile and mineral rich soil helps create a rich molasses that allows Flor de Caña to craft an ultra-smooth, balanced rum ideal for sipping or mixing in cocktails.
Flor de Caña is distilled 5x with 100% renewable energy, this rum is the only global spirit on the market that is both fair trade & carbon neutral. All of the rums are then naturally aged in premium bourbon barrels, without the addition of any artificial ingredients or sugar.
As Earth Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day approach, Flor de Caña makes for the perfect gift for the spirits lover and it is also a recommended "green" rum. Get to know their selections.
Flor de Caña 12: A super-premium rum, full bodied and with a reddish amber color and aromas of honey and toasted nuts. It has a flavor that evokes vanilla and baked apples.
Flor de Caña 18: An ultra-premium rum, heir to the family's years of experience in the art of rum making. Full-bodied, with an amazing brilliant amber color, an exquisite aroma of nuts and caramel and a rich complexity of intense vanilla flavors and spices.
Flor de Caña 25: The crown jewel, full-bodied and with a dark amber color. This ultra-premium expression has an enticing aroma that integrates vanilla, wood and dark cocoa notes, which mingle smoothly on the palate with notes of fruits and nuts.
Check out these three beautiful spring cocktail recipes using Flor de Caña Rum.
FLOR GINGER Cocktail
Glassware: Collins Glass
Ingredients:
-1 ½ parts of Flor de Caña 12
-3 parts Ginger Ale
-Orange Peel
Method: Serve Flor de Caña 12 in a glass. Add ginger ale and decorate with Orange peel.
Grand Mojito
Glassware: Mason Jar Glass
Ingredients:
-1 ½ parts of Flor de Caña 12
-½ part of lemon juice
-2 tablespoons of sugar
-1 sprig of peppermint
-2 medium strawberries
-2 parts Club Soda and / or sparkling water
-8 ice cubes
Method: Straight into the glass, introduce peppermint, strawberries, sugar, lemon, gently mash with a mortar. Then, ice is added followed by Flor de Caña 12 and fill with club soda
Smoked Flor Old Fashioned
Glassware: Old Fashioned Glass
Ingredients:
-1 ½ parts Flor de Caña 12
-4 dashes of angostura bitters
-1 tbs. of sugar
-Splash of Premium Mineral Water
Method: Smoke the glass with herbs and citrus skins, then add the ice cubes and pour the ingredients in the order indicated by the recipe. Decorate with orange peel and a red cherry.
Visit https://flordecana.com/ for more information on the brand and where to purchase.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Flor de Caña