FRENCH DAY on 7/14-Our Recommendations for Celebratory Spirits

Bastille Day, commonly known as French Day, is the name that is given by English-speaking countries to the national day in France that is annually celebrated on July 14th. In the French language, it is commonly called Fête Nationale. Bastille Day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 and the unity of the French people at the Fête de la Fédération on July 14, 1790. The day is celebrated with military parades, fireworks, parties, concerts and of course, toasts with fine spirits.

Just like the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame, or the beautiful lavender fields of France, there are iconic alcoholic beverages that speak to the beauty and grace of French culture and style.

Here are some of our top choices and two cocktail recipes we know our readers will love to make using top French spirits.

Henri Bardouin and Absente Absinthe -They are the distilled French spirits still in production today widely enjoyed as an aperitif and also as an after dinner-drink. Their popularity remains constant for their taste and quality.

Gin XII - This spirit is pays homage to the juniper of Provence. It is a medium body gin that boasts a dozen botanicals. It is outstanding for its fresh, menthol, floral, slightly spicy notes and lingering flavor. Gin XII is produced by Distilleries de Provence and has just been released in the US.

Pastis Henri Bardouin - This Pastis is one of the most famous in France. A complex and elegant Grand Cru is not just an aniseed spirit, but a perfect blend of over 65 plants and spices that have been picked, macerated, distilled, and balanced to perfection. Henri Bardouin Pastis is made by hand, guided each step of the way by Distilleries de Provence. Sip it slowly, maybe while chatting with a friend, accompanies by chickpeas and black olive!

Absente Absinthe Refined - Absinthe Refined is a smooth drink to the palate, thanks to the perfect balance of wormwood, anise, mint and spices, which gives a sweet, fresh, and slightly spiced taste. Absente, Absinthe Refined at 110 proof is delightful in so many ways. It can be enjoyed mixed with water, with the classic sugar and water mixture and a pierced spoon and is also perfect on the rocks or with crushed ice in aromatic cocktails like a Mojito.

Cocktail Pink Henry by Julien Masson of the Mama Shelter Marseille

Ingredients:

-30 ml Pastis Henri Bardouin

-20 ml Lemon juice

-10 ml Cane sugar syrup

-30 ml Strawberry nectar

-60 to 80 ml Cranberry juice

Method: Put first the lemon juice, then the cane sugar syrup, the strawberry nectar and the Pastis Henri Bardouin in the glass, then lengthen with the cranberry juice. Mix with a spoon. Add 3 ice cubes. Garnish with some cranberries or a strawberry.

Minty Absinthe Frappe by @spirited_malita

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 oz Grande Absente

-1/2 oz Simple syrup

-1/4 oz Freshly squeezed lemon juice

-Fresh Mint Leaves

-Optional: Edible flowers for garnish

Method: In the bottom of a shaker muddle the fresh mint leaves with the simple syrup, add the rest of the ingredients and ice. Shake and strain into a crushed-iced filled tall glass. Garnish with mint and optional edible flowers. Serve with a straw.

Photo Credit: Cocktail Pink Henry by Riccardo Piazza