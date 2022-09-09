FRANK FAMILY VINEYARDS 2020 Carneros Chardonnay-An Exceptional Wine

We have news of the ideal Chardonnay to bid farewell to summer and welcome the crisp, cool autumn days. Frank Family Vineyards 2020 Cameros Chardonnay is a delightful, premier wine for sipping and pairing.

Frank Family Vineyards was founded in 1993 by Rich Frank, former Disney Studios President behind movies such as "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." Through tireless work, focus and engagement with trade and consumers alike, he and his wife Leslie, a former Emmy-award winning broadcast news journalist, gradually built the winery over the years, making it one of today's most successful California wineries. First constructed as the Historic Larkmead Winery in 1884, the stone building on Frank Family's property is the third oldest in the Napa Valley and appears on the National Register of Historical Places. Today, Frank Family Vineyards sources from 380 acres of estate vineyards in the Napa Valley.

The winery's stellar reputation for great wines and a great time allowed the Frank Family to gradually develop into one of Napa Valley's most popular wine country destinations and wine brands in the country. The Frank Family Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay is perennial favorite at restaurants and can be found on wine lists at acclaimed restaurants across the country.

Frank Family Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay grapes are sourced primarily from their estate Lewis Vineyard as well as neighboring Beckstoffer Vineyards located in Napa-Carneros, and Sangiacomo Vineyards located in Sonoma-Carneros, among others. The wine is barrel fermented in 34% new, 33% once and 33% twice-filled French oak barrels for 9 months.

Frank Family Vineyards Carneros Chardonnay is perfumed in brioche and baked apple, with seasonings of nutmeg and vanilla. It opens in a rich, full-bodied concentration of citrus and white peach and evolves on the palate to show structure and depth. Bright acidity lifts hints of toasted oak, maintaining a fresh and plush finish. It proves to be a complete pleasure from the first sip.

The Frank Family Vineyards 2020 Carneros Chardonnay has an SRP of $40. To learn more about the winery and their portfolio of wines, please visit www.FrankFamilyVineyards.com or call 707.942.0859. Frank Family's tasting room is located at 1091 Larkmead Lane in Calistoga. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers tastings all by reservation only. You can follow them on social media @frankfamilyvineyards and use the hashtag: #GreatWineHappensEveryDay.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Frank Family Vineyards