FOOD EDUCATION FUND is Bringing Community Together & Welcoming Students Back-To-School 9/13 in Brooklyn

In partnership with Colavita, Resy, and Food Network among other sponsors, Food Education Fest will be an unforgettable block party hosted in the heart of Brooklyn! On September 13th, 2021, culinary communities across New York will come together to celebrate back-to-school and raise funds to support Food Education Fund's (FEF) educational programs. At the event, FEF students and celebrated chefs will collaborate to create one-of-a-kind block party inspired dishes for guests to enjoy. Taylor Rooks, American sports journalist of Bleacher Report and Turner Sports will be the host for the evening, as well as participating in meet-and-greets for VIP guests.

This interactive culinary event will support the next generation of food industry leaders and the city that unites them. For event cuisine, FEF students re-imagined recipes they would bring to a block party and were paired with top NYC and Brooklyn-based chefs to create one-night-only collaborative dishes. Participating chefs and restaurants include Chef Shenarri Freeman of Cadence, Chef Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka, Chef Ann Redding and Chef Matt Danzer of Thai Diner, and Chef Missy Robbins of Lilia, among other acclaimed personalities in the industry.

Hungry for more? Launching with the event is Colavita Academy, a new YouTube channel dedicated to bringing Colavita's culinary knowledge into the digital realm. This new channel will help Colavita fans connect with epicurean talent like the chefs and students participating in this year's Food Education Fest. Colavita CEO, Giovanni Colavita, shares, "This is an exciting new project that will give these young chefs an additional platform to showcase their talents and allow Colavita to support them in the digital space."

Food Education Fest will take place on September 13th, 2021, at the Annex at Domino Park with spectacular views of the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn, NY. The event will be fully outdoors, and all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination, or a recent negative COVID-19 test. VIP access will begin at 5:30pm with General Admission access from 6:30-9:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets for this event visit Food Education Fund's website here.

About the Food Education Fund

The Food Education Fund is a 501 (c)(3) based in New York City dedicated to enriching the lives and education of culinary focused public high school students and alumni. Through experiential learning in culinary arts, hospitality, and entrepreneurship, the fund helps prepare and empower students to continue their education and cultivate sustainable careers with a steadfast commitment to reaching students of all backgrounds.

About Colavita

Family-owned Colavita USA, headquartered in Edison, NJ, has been importing and distributing premium Italian products since 1979. Colavita's authentic specialty products, including olive oils, durum wheat semolina pasta, a full selection of balsamic and wine vinegars, traditional and organic pasta sauces, and more, are the ingredients of choice for chefs at home, in restaurants and professional kitchens alike. Colavita also markets a full line of marinated vegetables and spreads and ready-to-serve soups, each prepared according to Colavita family tradition.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Food Education Fund