FOLLOW THE VINE Comes to Grand Central Station

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Santa Margherita Wines will be hosting a Follow the Vine wine experience on Monday October 14 and Tuesday October 15 (12-7pm) at Grand Central Station in the Vanderbilt Hall. Consumers will have the opportunity to walk through a maze of vines and be transported to Santa Margherita's Italian vineyards in the 360-degree dome theater, while enjoying wine samples and cocktails paired with light bites.

About Follow the Vine

Immerse yourself in Santa Margherita's deep-rooted Italian heritage and experience the brand's love story, during its Follow the Vine event on October 14th and October 15th from 12-7 PM in Vanderbilt Hall. Get lost amongst the grapevine maze and be transported to Santa Margherita's Italian vineyards in the 360-degree dome theater, while enjoying wine samples and cocktails paired with light bites.

Venue Address: Grand Central Station (Vanderbilt Hall), 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

Event Dates and Times: Monday October 14 and Tuesday October 15 from 12-7pm

Event Prices: Free of charge. RSVP is required at FollowTheVine.com. Attendees must be 21+

Event Site: FollowTheVine.com (this event has been touring around the US)

For more information on Santa Margherita, visit: https://santamargheritawines.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Santa Margherita





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You