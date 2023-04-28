Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FILTHY FLATS by Owners of Long Island Bagel Café Comes to Brooklyn

Apr. 28, 2023  
The newly opened Filthy Flats in Downtown Brooklyn is reinventing the sandwich, giving it a modern and fresh twist by serving it open-faced on a flat bagel. The restaurant comes from owner Randy Narod, who has also enlisted the culinary creativity of his brother-in-law, business partner, and trained executive chef, Joseph Anzalone, to create the perfect flat bread. Together, Narod and Anzalone opened, managed, and expanded Long Island Bagel Cafe (LIBC) into nine locations, making it the most beloved bagel shop on Long Island.

The LIBC bagel was born from a family recipe that Anzalone has perfected over 30 years, and Filthy Flats will use the same ingredients and methods that helped bring the shops to prominence. Each bagel is hand rolled, boiled, and then flattened before baking to give them their signature shape. The flat bagels are baked fresh daily at their bagel factory in Baldwin, New York and shipped directly to Filthy Flats in Brooklyn.

Their menu includes Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, and Dessert Flats, which are available all day long. Highlights include, but are not limited to:

Breakfast Flats:

-Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

-Feta Avocado

Signature Flats (Lunch & Dinner):

-Korean BBQ Short Rib

-Chicken Salad Sandwich

-Filthy Reuben

Pizza Flats:

-Mike's Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

-Spinach & Feta

Rainbow Flat Desserts

-Nutty Smore

-Strawberry Cheesecake

-The Cannoli

In addition to open-faced sandwiches, Filthy Flats also offers Filthy Tots, tater tots available dressed in cheese sauce, cheese and bacon, or served plain. Their grab-n-go options include toasted Filthy Flat bagel chips paired with homemade Tuna Salad, Cranberry Chicken Salad, Hummus, and Avocado, perfect for a quick and healthy snack option.

Filthy Flats is located at 32 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Visit https://filthyflats.com/ and call 718.885.4583.

Photo Credit: "The Cubano" by Photographer, Hudi Greenberger



