FIELDS GOOD CHICKEN Announces New Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Fields Good Chicken (FGC), the New York City-based fast casual restaurant founded by Field Failing specialties in all things chicken. Their menu ranges from whole roasted birds to nourishing chicken plates and creative bowls. The eatery is launching its first ever fried item, the Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich ($11) on Friday, 10/14. It's available exclusively at FGC's Greenwich Village location on 12th Street & University Place.

While healthy and nourishing food will always be the brand's main focus, they're looking forward to expanding their offerings and championing balance. The new addition is made with buttermilk fried chicken breast, pickles, garlic aioli, Mike's Hot Honey, & lettuce, and served on a perfect Orwashers potato roll.

Our readers will like to know that all of the NYC Fields Good Chicken locations are now open and ready to receive guests.

About Fields Good Chicken

Fields Good Chicken (FGC) is a New York City-based fast casual chicken restaurant serving delicious dishes, from whole roasted birds to nourishing chicken plates and creative bowls. Named one of Nation's Restaurant News' Breakout Brands of 2021, the neighborhood chicken roastery is dedicated to sourcing humanely-raised birds and fresh, high quality ingredients for all of its menu items.

Founder and CEO Field Failing, an avid and lifelong skier, cyclist, and runner, found himself frustrated by the lack of quick and nutritious food options to fuel his active lifestyle. This unmet need and desire to visit a restaurant with a menu based on his favorite dishes, inspired him to launch FGC in NYC's Financial District in 2014. FGC now operates six locations in NYC (Maiden Lane, 32nd & Madison, 40th & Madison, 52nd & Lexington, 12th & University and 23rd & Park.

FGC's antibiotic-free and humanely-raised chicken is sourced from family farms in Pennsylvania's Amish Country, and is incorporated into nutrient-dense and satisfying dishes. Guests can expect a seasonal menu of flavorful plates and bowls, housemade sauces and sides made with fresh, high-quality market ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible.

FGC is a member of 1% for the Planet, partnering with Scenic Hudson to support land preservation in the Hudson Valley, is an active supporter of the Coalition for the Homeless, and all of FGC's locations are 100% wind-powered.

FGC continues to grow with the goal of making it easy and enjoyable to eat balanced and well while caring for yourself and your planet.

For more information about Fields Good Chicken, find a location or to place an order, please visit https://www.fieldsgoodchicken.com/. Follow them on social media @fieldsgoodchicken.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fields Good Chicken