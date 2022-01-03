FCM HOSPITALITY Launches Dry January and Happy Hour at Multiple Venues
FCM Hospitality is embracing the concept of Dry January and taking it to an all new level with the launch of new Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour, along with new and expanded mocktail menus at five properties, ranging from Northern Liberties to Center City, Spring Garden to Ardmore, and more. Properties will include the region's most buzzed about restaurants including Harper's Garden, Lola's Garden, Juno, Rosy's Taco Bar and Craft Hall. Each property will expand and feature special mocktails for the entire month, and offer five dollar mocktails in a first-ever for the region "Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour" that will take place at each property, with hours and days varying by location.Dry January started in England in an attempt to encourage a healthier, alcohol-free lifestyle. It has become a global trend, with people across the world setting the goal of putting alcohol aside for the first month of the year. This is the time of year people want to hit the reset button and tend to focus on new year, new you. But giving up alcohol does not mean you have to stay home. FCM Hospitality is embracing Dry January with handcrafted mocktails at all their restaurants. Lola's Garden, Harper's Garden, Craft Hall, Juno & Rosy's Taco Bar will all feature a menu of mocktails and offer discounted mocktails at Happy Hour. Look for nearly two dozen selections across the five properties that are hand-crafted, well-balanced, delicious and Instagram-worthy. Come for dinner or happy hour with friends and family and still stick to your resolutions."Just because you don't drink, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a handcrafted beverage," said FCM Hospitality Beverage Director Matt Deutsch. "Mocktails are a great way to enhance your dining experience without the repercussions of drinking alcohol (diving home, hangovers, etc). Also great for pregnant women, children, and non-drinkers to feel part of the group." What is the difference between a non-alcoholic drink and your mocktails? Deutsch, "Our mocktails are crafted with purpose using fresh ingredients we prepare in house. Whether it's a take on a cocktail on the menu or a new creation in itself, they all are created to be balanced and full of flavor." When asked, what are the characteristics of a great mocktail, he replied, "Balance, balance, and balance. Making a good mocktail is more than just throwing a few good ingredients into a glass with ice. It must be done in the right proportion to ensure a balanced drink."SELECTIONS AND HOURSHarper's Garden
31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 886-8552
harpersgardenphilly.comDry January Mocktail Happy Hour:
Monday to Friday, 3:00pm to 5:00pmHappy Hour and Mocktails available:
Indoor, outdoor, dining room, bar, patio and greenhousesHarper's Garden Mocktails:
Moon Drop Lemonade - Moondrop Grape, Fresh Lemonade
Blackberry Ginger Soda - Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger, Lime, Soda
Fig Vanilla Palmer - Fig, Vanilla, Fresh Lemonade Lemon, Fresh Iced Tea
Mulled Hot Cider - Hot Apple Cider, Cinnamon, Star Anise, Lemon, GingerLola's Garden
51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 412-8011
https://www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com/Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour:
Monday to Friday, 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the bar
Friday to Saturday, 9:00pm to 11:00pm at the barHappy Hour and Mocktails available:
At the bar Lola's Garden Mocktails:
Blackberry Ginger Soda - blackberry, ginger, lime juice topped with soda
Spicy Pineapple - grilled pineapple juice, lemon juice, fresno pepper extract
Cucumber-Basil Butterfly - lime juice, muddled cucumber and basil and finished with butterfly pea tea
Fig-Strawberry Lemonade - strawberry syrup, fresh lemonade
Spiced Apple Cider - apple cider, ginger, cinnamon, clove, star anise, lemonCraft Hall
901 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 297-2072
https://www.crafthallphilly.com/Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour:
Wednesday to Friday, 4:00pm to 6:00pmHappy Hour and Mocktails available:
Indoor, outdoor, dining room, bar, puppy porch Craft Hall Mocktails:
Strawberry Lemonade
Peach Palmer
Apple Cider Spritzer
Cranberry SplashJuno
1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(267) 639-2892
https://www.junophilly.com/Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour:
Monday to Thursday, 4:00pm to 6:00pmHappy Hour and Mocktails available:
Outdoor, new covered dining room, bar, new greenhousesJuno Mocktails:
Non-alcoholic flavored margaritas
Blood orange, strawberry, pineapple, spicy, mango, blackberry, hot honeyRosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
(267) 858-4561
rosystacobar.comDry January Mocktail Happy Hour:
Monday to Thursday, 3:00pm to 5:00pm Happy Hour and Mocktails available:
Outdoor, indoor, bar, dining roomRosy's Taco Bar Mocktails:
Non-alcoholic flavored margaritas
Passionfruit, mango, blood orange, strawberry, habanero, pineappleFor more information and food items to pair with January's mocktail program, visit each restaurant's websites. Mocktails will continue year-round at many of these properties and vary by season. The above list is the largest selection of mocktails by FCM ever and the largest selection of mocktails by any hospitality company in Philadelphia. Cheers to Dry January!"After the holidays everyone needs some type of a reboot," said Deutsch. "Some people drink a little heavier during the holiday season. Taking a month off is a great way to get yourself back to even and do a reset."
For more information about Craft Hall, visit www.crafthallphilly.com.
For more information about Rosy's Taco Bar, visit www. rosystacobar.com.
For more information about Harper's Garden, visit www.harpersgardenphilly.com.
For more information about Lola's Garden, visit www.lolasgardenrestaurant.com.
For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit www.fcmhospitality.com.
ABOUT FCM HOSPITALITY
For more information about Juno Philly, visit www.junophilly.com.
FCM Hospitality is a Philadelphia-based hospitality and entertainment company, managing bars, restaurants, and seasonal pop-ups throughout the region. The company is owned by Avram Hornik, a leader with more than 20 years in the hospitality industry, who has developed some the city's most popular permanent and temporary venues such as Morgan's Pier, Concourse Dance Bar, Juno Philly, Union Transfer, Harper's Garden, Parks on Tap, and Lola's Garden. For more information about FCM Hospitality, visit fcmhospitality.com or call 215.568.1616.
