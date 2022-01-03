FCM HOSPITALITY Launches Dry January and Happy Hour at Multiple Venues

FCM Hospitality is embracing the concept of Dry January and taking it to an all new level with the launch of new Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour, along with new and expanded mocktail menus at five properties, ranging from Northern Liberties to Center City, Spring Garden to Ardmore, and more. Properties will include the region's most buzzed about restaurants including Harper's Garden, Lola's Garden, Juno, Rosy's Taco Bar and Craft Hall. Each property will expand and feature special mocktails for the entire month, and offer five dollar mocktails in a first-ever for the region "Dry January Mocktail Happy Hour" that will take place at each property, with hours and days varying by location.

Dry January started in England in an attempt to encourage a healthier, alcohol-free lifestyle. It has become a global trend, with people across the world setting the goal of putting alcohol aside for the first month of the year. This is the time of year people want to hit the reset button and tend to focus on new year, new you.

But giving up alcohol does not mean you have to stay home. FCM Hospitality is embracing Dry January with handcrafted mocktails at all their restaurants. Lola's Garden, Harper's Garden, Craft Hall, Juno & Rosy's Taco Bar will all feature a menu of mocktails and offer discounted mocktails at Happy Hour. Look for nearly two dozen selections across the five properties that are hand-crafted, well-balanced, delicious and Instagram-worthy. Come for dinner or happy hour with friends and family and still stick to your resolutions.

"Just because you don't drink, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a handcrafted beverage," said FCM Hospitality Beverage Director Matt Deutsch. "Mocktails are a great way to enhance your dining experience without the repercussions of drinking alcohol (diving home, hangovers, etc). Also great for pregnant women, children, and non-drinkers to feel part of the group."

What is the difference between a non-alcoholic drink and your mocktails?

Deutsch, "Our mocktails are crafted with purpose using fresh ingredients we prepare in house. Whether it's a take on a cocktail on the menu or a new creation in itself, they all are created to be balanced and full of flavor."

When asked, what are the characteristics of a great mocktail, he replied, "Balance, balance, and balance. Making a good mocktail is more than just throwing a few good ingredients into a glass with ice. It must be done in the right proportion to ensure a balanced drink."

SELECTIONS AND HOURS

Harper's Garden

31 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 886-8552