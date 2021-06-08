FATHER'S DAY-Dad Deserves the Best Gifts

Be thoughtful of the men that have been so important in your life. Father's Day is coming up soon, and we have gathered some gift ideas at a variety of price points for men of many interests. Eat, drink, be stylish and celebrate, celebrate, celebrate!

Explore the Possibilities!

Hungryroot - This online grocery service does the work for its customers, including shopping, meal planning, prep, recipe support and more. Customers state a little bit about themselves and each week Hungryroot delivers healthy, wonderfully selected groceries with simple recipes so they can have a nutritious dinner on the table in about 10 minutes. They offer healthy snacks for kids and ready-to-eat options for mom and dad, making them an ideal grocery service for the whole family. Hungryroot helps you save time and money while you shop sustainably, and eat what makes you feel your very best. Pricing plans average from $60 to $100 per week. Minimum weekly deliveries start at $59.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 - The brand's best in class, most advanced all in one trimmer is perfect for Dad. DualCut blades deliver maximum precision for head-to-toe styling. It includes attachments & guards (6 attachments, 15 guards), so Dad can experiment at home and address all his face and body needs. The steel frame and rubber grips deliver superior control and the Lithium-ion battery yields 5 hours of runtime. MSRP: $99.99, available on Amazon.com and retailers nationwide. Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige and the Philips Essential Airfryer XL. Explore the full line of Philips products by visiting https://www.usa.philips.com/.

The Spice Lab - This is the spice company you need to know about with individual items and gift sets for all of Dad's culinary adventures. Their award winning, extensive line of premium spice blends and BBQ rubs are carefully crafted to make your foods extraordinary. The Spice Lab products are all- natural, OU Kosher, and most of them are gluten free. Check out their collections that include Taste of America and the Barbecue Seasoning Collection. Dad's who enjoy tequila will also appreciate their Pink Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses.

SOUNDBOKS - The company was created by 3 friends who wanted to Break Through the Noise in the speaker world by bringing concert-quality sound everywhere you go. The completely redesigned Gen 3 SOUNDBOKS speaker features concert-level volume at 126 dB, TeamUP wireless connectivity (for up to five SOUNDBOKS speakers), and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 40 hours. Fully portable, waterproof, and even sporting a removable steel grill for easy customization, the New SOUNDBOKS is the perfect way to escape every day routines and submerge in a rich sound experience that feels like you're really there.

BUSHWICK KITCHEN - Give the gift of flavor with Bushwick Kitchen's signature gift kits including the Threes Knees Spicy Trio, Bees Knees Honey Trio, Trees Knees Maple Trio and Weak Knees Sriracha Trio. Bushwick Kitchen serves up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift with your significant other. The bespoke line of honeys, maple syrups and sriracha provide a unique flare to kitchen staples by infusing them with hand-picked, flavor-packed ingredients like gochujang chili paste to revamp ordinary taste to make extraordinary pairings. Starting with strategically sourced, pure ingredients, every bottle of deliciousness is infused, mixed, packaged, and shipped from the Northeastern Region in the U.S. *Get 20% sitewide at BushwickKitchen.com with code ALL4DAD for one day only on 6/14.

MEAT DISTRICT Ultimate Grilling Pack - Give the grill lover the ultimate gift with Meat District's Ultimate Grilling Pack filled with butcher-crafted, premium meats that are seasoned to perfection and ready to cook. Made with premium cuts of beef, pork and poultry, the Ultimate Grilling Pack is the perfect entrée to serve up to friends and family with executive chef-created recipes that will blow your dinner guests away. Each pack includes: 1 pack of Zesty Ranch Chicken Party Wings; 1 pack of Sweet & Sassy Drumsticks; 1 pack of Shwarma Chicken Thighs, 1 Pack of Steak House Premium Tri-Tip; 1 pack of O.G. Short Rib; Angus Chuck and Brisket Burger Patties; 1 pack of Bacon Wrapped Garlic Peppercorn Juicy Pork Tenderloin.

OLEAMEA -The award-winning Turkish EVOO brand is woman and family owned and operated, offering high quality, organic extra virgin olive oils that are sustainably made in the Aegean Region of Turkey. OLEAMEA is disrupting the traditionally Italian-dominated olive oil industry, with current distribution in stores including Whole Foods, Central Market, Sprouts and more. OLEAMEA recently launched a subscription service and their Gift Pack is perfect for Dad. It includes three of the brands award winning olive oils.

Bartesian - Making a craft drink is both easy and exceptionally pleasing with Bartesian. This premium on-demand cocktail maker allows dad to prepare delightful, individual drinks at the simple touch of a button. Stock your favorite whiskey, vodka, rum, gin or tequila to use in the reservoirs of the Bartesian machine and create endless craft cocktails. There's no need to measure or pour. Just insert a cocktail capsule into the Bartesian, select your preferred strength, and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and creates a cocktail. In seconds, have the drink that you'd normally expect from a top cocktail bar. It's amazing to be able to serve a wide variety of fine cocktails for people with individual preferences.

Syosaku - The company has beautiful kitchen knives crafted in Sakai, a port city in Japan that has a centuries long history of creating knives originating from forging samurai swords. Each process of creating the knives is divided among specialists and small producers, forging the metal, creating the handles, combining the knives and finishing them. Syosaku can also fulfill custom orders, as well as wholesale, and private label.

Polaroid Go - After a year of restricted travel, celebrate the return of the summer travel season with Polaroid's new pocket-sized instant camera - the Polaroid Go. At just 4.1 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, and 2.4 inches tall, the Go is the perfect size for any summer adventure! The newest addition to the Polaroid family, the Polaroid Go is smallest analog instant camera in the world - designed to be a wearable creative tool to capture summer's adventures anytime, anywhere! Including features like a newly developed selfie mirror, self-timer, long-lasting battery, dynamic flash, double exposure, and travel-friendly accessories, the Polaroid Go makes could be your new favorite travel companion or the perfect gift for the jetsetter in your life.

Time to Toast!

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey - The first of its kind, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus to create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. It is available in eight flavors that include Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream. All of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

Atlas Peak Wines - Family-owned Quintessential announces the reintroduction of Atlas Peak wines, one of Napa Valley's most illustrious labels from the premier Atlas Peak AVA. Each of the wines were produced under the experienced eye of industry veteran Bob Pepi. Atlas Peak AVA Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and Atlas Peak Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 will all be released this month in limited quantities. Farmed by growers who have been cultivating the land since as far back as 1870, the vines which hold the Atlas Peak grapes are some of the most renowned in the region. Though the AVA was only declared in 1992, Atlas Peak has been producing some of Napa's most celebrated wines since 1987. Atlas Peak AVA Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 and Atlas Peak Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 are available now for purchase.

BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon - This bourbon owned by Academy Award®-winning actor, musician and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx is the perfect bottle to celebrate the men in your life. Brown Sugar Bourbon (BSB) is the ultra-smooth flavored spirit featuring notes of brown sugar and cinnamon that's perfect for celebrating any occasion. BSB's warm, brown sugar flavor is sure to suit the bourbon lover. Known for its sweet tasting notes and easy-sipping, BSB's award-winning signature marque is great to throw back straight or with a squeeze of lemon to get the party started. For a bolder kick, big brother BSB 103 is a higher-proof marque that's ideal on the rocks or as a base in your favorite cocktails.

Disaronno Fizz Kit - Disaronno Fizz is the one libation that is ideal for special occasions and it offers the unmistakable taste and Italian elegance of Disaronno Originale. A simple yet delicious cocktail to make, the Disaronno Fizz is your gateway to this summer's Endless Dolce Vita. Disaronno Originale is 100% natural with a sweet and fruity character, complemented by a warming sensation. Q Mixers Club Soda is a premium club soda with extra carbonation, allowing the cocktail to hold it's fizziness longer. When combined, the Disaronno Fizz is a low-alcohol drink with a distinct character, taste, and style.

Templeton Rye Whiskey - Templeton Distillery has earned a reputation as a leader in high quality rye whiskey. This is something that they like to think would make the residents of Templeton, Iowa during Prohibition - themselves making whiskey and hiding it in basements - quite proud. Today, their rye is made a little differently (100 years and legal production capabilities will change how you do things). With a 95% rye / 5% malted barley mash bill, Templeton Rye is aged in new American oak barrels. All Templeton Rye products currently available for sale has been distilled and aged in Indiana, with blending and bottling taking place at the Templeton Distillery. Templeton Rye has three core expressions: 4 Year and 6 Year, which have received a Gold and a Double Gold medal, respectively, at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, along with the new 10 Year Reserve, which also received the Double Gold.

SKYY Vodka - With its launch in San Francisco in 1992, SKYY® broke all the rules by offering the world a premium American quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered vodka, proving that quality vodka didn't have to come from overseas. Now SKYY is challenging category standards once again with an evolution of its award-winning liquid and a new, elevated packaging design. In formulating this refresh, SKYY recognized an opportunity to enhance its liquid for a new generation of vodka drinkers who gravitate towards soda water as their go-to mixer. And so, what began as one man's mission to create the perfect martini has evolved to include the pursuit of a better vodka +soda.

MICO TEQUILA PARTY PACK - Put your dad into good spirits - literally - with MICO Tequila's party pack including its 100% Blue Weber Agave Blanco, Reposado & Anejo. Aged in American oak barrels, these smooth finish tequilas are born in Jalisco and raised in LA. MICO's founders work directly with agave farmers and distillers for a hands on, beautiful spirit unlike any tequila.

