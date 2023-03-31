Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FARMSTEADY for Easter-Great for Friends and Family DIY Fun

FARMSTEADY for Easter

Mar. 31, 2023  
FARMSTEADY for Easter-Great for Friends and Family DIY Fun

Here's some offerings from FarmSteady, the Brooklyn-based makers of creative and easy DIY kits that brings people together in creative ways whether it's to cook or garden.

FarmSteady's spring kits are a family-friendly activity perfect for any Easter gathering. Check out the Lemon Lavender Doughnut Baking Mix (SRP$25). These floral, and delectably baked doughnuts only take 15 minutes to prepare and are topped with a luscious lemon glaze, accented with dried lavender.

FarmSteady's Foraging Tool Kit ($40) gives everyone a chance to embrace the warmer weather and explore the blooming garden whether you do plantings on your terrace in pots, join a neighborhood co-op or have a full scale garden space

All of FarmSteady's kits are easy and fun, with simple instructions. They are ideal for Easter baskets and FarmSteady ships nationwide so it's easy to be thoughtful from afar.

For more information of FarmSteady and to explore their variety of kits for Easter and beyond, please visit https://farmsteady.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Farmsteady



