FALL COCKTAIL Recipes-A Perfect Trio for the Season

Fall Cocktail Recipes

We have three fabulous recipes for fall cocktails that you have been longing for. Whether you're enjoying a quiet evening at home, gathering around the fire pit, celebrating the season's holidays, toasting a special event, or looking for a drink to pair with appetizers or a hearty meal, these cocktails evoke flavors of the season in creative, unexpected ways. You'll definitely be mixing them again and again.

Our readers will especially like that all of the ingredients used in the recipes are simple and accessible. Each of the cocktails use the finest spirits and liqueurs that include Palo Cortado Sherry, Chase Potato Vodka, and Disaronno Originale. Visit their websites to learn more about them, where to purchase, and to discover additional recipes. Cheers!

APPLE SHERRY COBBLER

Ingredients:

-3 1/2 oz. Palo Cortado Sherry

-2 oz. apple cider

-1/2 oz. simple syrup

-Squeeze of lemon juice

-2 dashes cinnamon

-Nutmeg

-Mint sprig and 3 apple slices

Method: Crush ice and add it to a Collins glass. Add all the liquid ingredients into a shaker and shake with ice. Strain into the glass. Add more crushed ice to dome over the glass. Sprinkle cinnamon and grate nutmeg on top. Smack mint sprig on glass to release oils. Garnish with sprig and apple slices.

GINGER & HONEY COLLINS

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Chase Potato Vodka

-0.5 oz. Lemon juice

-0.25 oz. Honey

-Ginger ale to top

Method: Mix Vodka, lemon and honey thoroughly and add cubed ice. Top with ginger ale and stir again. Garnish fresh lemon peel.

Blood Moon Sour

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

-0.5 oz. Disaronno Originale

-3 oz. Blood Orange Juice

-0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

-0.5 oz. Lemon Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake to combine all ingredients and pour into a Collins glass. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of the Brands

