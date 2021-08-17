Experience Unánime Wines from the Mascota Vineyards of Argentina

Argentina has long been renowned for its Malbec. Yet in a world that has revolved around the Malbec grape, Winemaker Rodolfo 'Opi' Sadler decided to head off the beaten path to pursue "the grape that stole his heart," Cabernet Sauvignon. He was triumphant by adding an outstanding Cabernet Sauvignon wine to the Unánime portfolio.

Opi's deep-rooted talent and passion has made him successful in every aspect of crafting wine and he is one of the most internationally recognized winemakers in Argentina. He has 40 years of experience in the Argentine wine industry and, in turn, worked in the United States, France and Chile. Opi belongs to a third generation of wine producers, since his father and grandfather were also dedicated to the craft. For this reason, he has been passionate about wine since childhood as his grandfather made wines and kept the most precious ones in a cellar in the basement of his house. The most vivid memory that Opi has of those times is the sensation of entering the cellar as an adventure, but it was also very familiar.

We sampled three of the delightful Unánime wines from Mascota Vineyards located in the Uco Valley, a prime growing region in Argentina located in Mendoza at the foot of the Andes Mountains. Our readers will certainly like to know about them.

Unánime Signature Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 - This wine is considered by Opi to be his "masterpiece." It is a concentrated, inky wine with rich tannins and mature red fruit flvors. It has been aged for 14 months in French oak barrels which has lent the wine structure and a well-balanced finish.

Unánime Malbec 2017 - Deeply red, this wine harmonizes concentrated aromas of plums and cherries with notes of coconut from its 15-month aging in new French oak barrels. This Malbec captures the essence of truly ripe fruit flavors, offering a sweetness balanced by smooth, yet robust tannins. It has a rich texture, complex layers and a lengthy finish.

Unánime Gran Vino Tinto 2017 - This blend is made from 60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 25% Malbec, and 15% Cabernet Franc. All the grapes were grown in selected old vineyards from the Uco Valley. Deep cherry red in color, this wine stands out for the intensity of its fruit flavors and its aromatic complexity. Its long aging in French oak for 20 months shines elegant aromas of tobacco and chocolate along with a touch of black pepper. This wine will continue to age for years to come.

Unánime also produces Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. For more information on the Mascota Vineyards and Unánime wines along with scores and where to purchase, please visit https://unanime.mascotavineyards.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mascota Vineyards