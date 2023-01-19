Executive Chef Saul Montiel of Cantina Rooftop Will Guest Star on “Hoy Dia” on Telemundo

Starting this week, the talented Chef Montiel will be the star guest at HOY DIA in Telemundo for their live cooking segments. The chef will demonstrate how to create easy, delicious, and classic Mexican dishes that will have you craving Mexican Cuisine. Chef Montiel will appear a few times throughout the show, which airs Monday through Friday starting at 7 AM.

Executive Chef Saul Montiel is famously known for his collaborations with some of the most prominent chefs in the industry, like Chef Josh Capon, Amanda Freitag, Jodi Williams, and Anne Burrell. He is also known for creating the "Big Ass Taco" at one of New York City's most popular rooftop spots, "Cantina Rooftop." The famously supersized taco is loaded with chicken or steak, lettuce, pickled onions, and avocado and can be shared with about 6 to 8 people.

Montiel started his YouTube Channel in July 2011, sharing a few video clips for fun. Within days, the channel grew rapidly and it now has a following of over 11k followers. According to Montiel, He never expected the channel to grow as fast as it did, "I am honored for the fast following, for the love people have shown me and the opportunities it has given me. It truly warms my heart that people feel so connected to my food," said Montiel.

If you are a foodie craving a modern Mexican dining experience, you must visit Cantinas Rooftop in NYC. If you're lucky, you may run into Chef Saul Montiel, and he may stop by your table and say hello. Cantina Rooftop is located at 605 W 48th St, New York, NY. For more information, visit cantinarooftop.com.

