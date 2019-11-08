Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE
Eataly NYC Fall Restaurant Fest
At Eataly, their chefs are constantly coming up with new dishes inspired by seasonal ingredients and Italian traditions. In true Italian form, Eataly couldn't think of a better way to celebrate new fall menus than with a storewide dining festival!
From now to November 17, 2019 join them for Eataly Restaurant Fest in New York City. Enjoy two-course $18 and $28 prix fixe menus and the finest bottles of wines for $25 in all of their restaurants.
For more information and to explore the restaurants, please visit: https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/restaurant-fest-new-york/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Eataly