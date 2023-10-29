ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

See the extraordinary shows that New Jersey theatres have to offer and plan a meal at a local restaurant. We are pleased to suggest some dining spots that are close to entertainment venues and offer wonderful meal options for lunches and pre-theatre dinner and drinks. Check out our suggestions and plan to enjoy the best in New Jersey style. Cheers!

-South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange – SOPAC has scheduled shows that include “Laughs in the Loft,” “John Oates,” and “Giants of Jazz.” Steps away from the theatre is The Fox & Falcon by David Burke for a delectable three course pre-theatre dinner at an approachable price. Stop by the welcoming venue for drinks before or after the show.

-George Street Playhouse at NBPAC in New Brunswick – Next up at GSP is “Having Our Say” from November 28th to December 17th. Located on the same block as the Playhouse is Catherine Lombardi or Stage Left Steak where you can enjoy fine cuisine and drinks in style.

-Two River Theater in Red Bank – The next show coming to TRT is "On Beckett" from December 7 to December 10 and there are professional performances scheduled of the treasured ballet, "The Nutcracker" in December. For local dining, check out a popular spot, Triumph Brewery right next door.

-New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch – NJ Rep showcases world premiere plays and will soon be announcing their 2024 Season. When you’re in the area, visit Avenue for a fine French style dining experience in Pier Village right along the shoreline.

-Centenary Stage Company in Hackettstown, NJ – The Company has a lot of great shows coming up that includes a family favorite, "The Little Mermaid," and their Young Performers Workshop, "Winter Festival of Shows." Mama's Restaurant and Cafe Baci is a family owned business since 1970. Located in Hackettstown, visit for delicious food, drink, dessert and coffee. They specialize in on and off premises catering.

-Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn - "The Great Gatsby," a world premiere musical is now on stage. For delicious modern American cuisine, Moonshine Supper Club is just a few blocks from the theatre and The Carriage House on the Playhouse premises is ideal to indulge in Gatsby themed drinks and dining before the performance.

-The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison – STNJ continues their successful season with "A Man for All Seasons." When in Madison, there are restaurants that are sure to please. Check out Shanghai Jazz or Il Mondo Vecchio.

-New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark – NJPAC has an exciting line-up of shows that includes "STOMP," "Gladys Knight," "Jazz Jams," and "Bob Dylan." Conveniently located right on the Center's premises is a delightful contemporary restaurant, Nico Kitchen + Bar.

-Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown - Upcoming shows include "Tower of Power," "The Beach Boys," and "Manhattan Comedy Night." For a bite before the show, be sure to visit the Stirling Tavern, the family owned restaurant for creative pub food right on South Street in Morristown.

-Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) in Rahway - Now celebrating their 95th birthday, the Center will be presenting "Masters of Illusion," a screening of "Addams Family Values" and "Shining Stars Christmas Spectacular." When you're in Rahway, visit The Irving Social for delicious eats and drinks.

-The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey in Netcong – Next up is "Ella Enchanted, The Musical" from December 1 to December 17. When you're in the area, be sure to visit Stonewood Tavern in nearby Stanhope for new American cuisine.

But don’t stop there! Whenever you are visiting a New Jersey town or city to enjoy a show, explore the local restaurants and support the community.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy