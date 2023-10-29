ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

ENTERTAIN and DINE

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ Photo 1 RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ
Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Photo 2 Photos: Inside the Annual CASAMIGOS Halloween Party with Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler, and More
CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee Photo 3 CZEN To Host Halloween Dance Party Dance Party With Legendary DJ Mister Cee
Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Con Photo 4 Review: The Shipwright's Daughter Serves Award-winning New American Cuisine in Mystic, Connecticut

ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

See the extraordinary shows that New Jersey theatres have to offer and plan a meal at a local restaurant.  We are pleased to suggest some dining spots that are close to entertainment venues and offer wonderful meal options for lunches and pre-theatre dinner and drinks.  Check out our suggestions and plan to enjoy the best in New Jersey style. Cheers!

-South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange – SOPAC has scheduled shows that include “Laughs in the Loft,” “John Oates,” and “Giants of Jazz.” Steps away from the theatre is The Fox & Falcon by David Burke for a delectable three course pre-theatre dinner at an approachable price. Stop by the welcoming venue for drinks before or after the show.

-George Street Playhouse at NBPAC in New Brunswick – Next up at GSP is “Having Our Say” from November 28th to December 17th. Located on the same block as the Playhouse is Catherine Lombardi or Stage Left Steak where you can enjoy fine cuisine and drinks in style.   

-Two River Theater in Red BankThe next show coming to TRT is "On Beckett" from December 7 to December 10 and there are professional performances scheduled of the treasured ballet, "The Nutcracker" in December. For local dining, check out a popular spot, Triumph Brewery right next door.   

-New Jersey Repertory Company in Long BranchNJ Rep showcases world premiere plays and will soon be announcing their 2024 Season.  When you’re in the area, visit Avenue for a fine French style dining experience in Pier Village right along the shoreline. 

-Centenary Stage Company in Hackettstown, NJ – The Company has a lot of great shows coming up that includes a family favorite, "The Little Mermaid," and their Young Performers Workshop, "Winter Festival of Shows." Mama's Restaurant and Cafe Baci is a family owned business since 1970. Located in Hackettstown, visit for delicious food, drink, dessert and coffee. They specialize in on and off premises catering. 

-Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn - "The Great Gatsby," a world premiere musical is now on stage.  For delicious modern American cuisine, Moonshine Supper Club is just a few blocks from the theatre and The Carriage House on the Playhouse premises is ideal to indulge in Gatsby themed drinks and dining before the performance.  

-The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in MadisonSTNJ continues their successful season with "A Man for All Seasons." When in Madison, there are restaurants that are sure to please.  Check out Shanghai Jazz or Il Mondo Vecchio.

-New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in NewarkNJPAC has an exciting line-up of shows that includes "STOMP," "Gladys Knight," "Jazz Jams," and "Bob Dylan."  Conveniently located right on the Center's premises is a delightful contemporary restaurant, Nico Kitchen + Bar

-Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) in Morristown - Upcoming shows include "Tower of Power," "The Beach Boys," and "Manhattan Comedy Night." For a bite before the show, be sure to visit the Stirling Tavern, the family owned restaurant for creative pub food right on South Street in Morristown. 

-Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) in RahwayNow celebrating their 95th birthday, the Center will be presenting "Masters of Illusion," a screening of "Addams Family Values" and "Shining Stars Christmas Spectacular."  When you're in Rahway, visit The Irving Social for delicious eats and drinks.

-The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey in NetcongNext up is "Ella Enchanted, The Musical" from December 1 to December 17. When you're in the area, be sure to visit Stonewood Tavern in nearby Stanhope for new American cuisine.

But don’t stop there!  Whenever you are visiting a New Jersey town or city to enjoy a show, explore the local restaurants and support the community.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays Photo
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays

The small batch roasters at Brooklyn-based Partners Coffee are busy at the workshop preparing for the beloved Miracle on N 6th Street holiday blend to return.

2
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style Photo
ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style

See the extraordinary shows that New Jersey theatres have to offer and plan a meal at a local restaurant.

3
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products Photo
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products

We want to share with our readers details on the new products from A-Sha Noodles, the cult-favorite, AAPI-owned noodle brand known for its patented, 100-year-old legacy noodle recipe from Tainan, Taiwan.

4
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines Photo
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to attend a very special luncheon at The Modern on West 53rd Street in NYC where we were learned about the elegant Italian wines by Pasqua.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

ENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey StyleENTERTAIN and DINE-New Jersey Style
PARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the HolidaysPARTNERS COFFEE Launches New Blend for the Holidays
A-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle ProductsA-SHA NOODLES Debuts Delicious New Noodle Products
PASQUA Presents Elegant Italian WinesPASQUA Presents Elegant Italian Wines

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You