ENATE TEMPRANILLO-An Expressive and Versatile Spanish Wine

Known as the classic Spanish varietal of Rioja, Tempranillo is also the most-grown grape of the region. Crafted in the ENATE winery of Somontano DO, located in northeastern Spain and south of the Pyrenees, the Enate Tempranillo 2017 (SRP $12) is an expressive and versatile wine with a youthful character. It is easily accessible and a top value.

Named after the Spanish word "temprano", which translates to "early" head winemaker, Jesús Artajona Serrano, explains this is one of the first grapes to be harvested at the winery. With its flavor profile generally plummy with underlying notes of coconut, cedar spice and often tobacco leaf this medium-bodied red is an ideal sipper for fall and can easily bring you into winter.

With notes of licorice mingling with dark fruit notes such as berries and cherries, Tempranillo wine is ideal to sink into a fresh novel by the fireplace. Soft tannins embrace the palate, creating a smooth texture and persistent finish.

Although it has spicier notes, Jesús created a classic, balanced, and soulful wine that embodies Rioja's signature grape. He recommends pairing the wine with classic hearty holiday cuisine, such as roasted lamb, grilled park and a side of butternut squash.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Enate