EGAN'S for Irish Whiskey Lovers

Irish Whiskey is a treasured drink for St. Paddy's Day coming up on March 17. Whether you like to create cocktails, have an Irish Coffee or enjoy a satisfying sip, you should have Egan's Irish Whiskey in your home bar. Their award-winning collection of expressions includes the Vintage Grain, Fortitude, Centenary as well as Legacy Reserve III that will soon be released.

The company has a long family history. In 1852, Patrick Egan Sr. established P. & H. Egan Ltd in Tullamore, County Offaly, in the heart of 19th century Ireland. The spirited enterprise quickly became one of Ireland's foremost merchant houses, spanning a range of commercial endeavors that included malting, brewing and bottling. Today, the Egan legacy and time-honored traditions continue to be carried forward by the family that has Irish Whiskey in their blood.

Check out the tasting notes below, and look for Egan's fine Irish whiskies for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations and beyond.

Vintage Grain - Just released last year, this smooth yet expressive Irish Whiskey is produced by the 5th and 6th generations of the whiskey-making Egan family. Made from aged whiskey distilled from a single grain spirit, it's a new product that will be a welcomed addition to any collector's library this year. (SRP $40) Available at TotalWine.com

Fortitude - This whiskey exhibits beautiful sherry, honey and raisin notes with and a hint of marzipan on the nose. The mouth is full of complexity, brimming with bold influences of chocolate and mixed, dried fruits. The single malt exhibits a satisfyingly long finish, with complex flavors that linger gracefully on the palate. (SRP $50) Available at TotalWine.com.

Centenary - All encompassing, the complex character of single malt whiskey is balanced with sweet notes of vanilla from single grain whiskey. Blended in XO Cognac casks of French Limousin oak, the rich flavor is further enhanced and non chill-filtered to retain its unique characteristics. With less than 6,000 bottles released world-wide, this true Irish whiskey is the perfect gift for the collector in your life. Best in Class Gold Winner at Whiskies in the World. (SRP $100) Available at TotalWine.com

Legacy Reserve III - The third volume in this exceptional single malt series is hand-selected by the Egan family, aged for 17 years in American Bourbon casks and finished in French Cadillac AOC casks. The Cadillac cask finish adds a beautiful vanilla nose with hints of honey, acacia, honeysuckle, vanilla, citrus and apricot and a buttery mouthfeel, with baked peaches, pears, and honeyed apricots giving way to a nectar aftertaste. Cadillac is a French appellation d'origine contrôlée (AOC) for a sweet white wine made from Biturica vines on the hillsides of the Entre-Deux-Mers subregion of Bordeaux, taking its name from the town of Cadillac. (SRP $200) Note: Legacy Reserve III is limited to just 1,000 bottles worldwide. Coming soon to TotalWine.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Egan's