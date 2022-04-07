EASTER DINING Options in NYC

Easter is right around the corner and New York City chefs are gearing up to create menus that we know our readers will love. We have gathered restaurant suggestions that range from traditional and modern American cuisine to international fare. Whether it's brunch, lunch or dinner, plan your outing and make reservations where needed. Check out our outstanding and diverse listing.

David Burke Tavern (Upper East Side) In addition to the captivating menu, with such offerings as Buttermilk Pancakes, DB Smoked Salmon Pastrami Eggs Benedict, Roasted Lamb Loin, and Fire Roasted Lup de Mare, their Easter Brunch is distinguished by its extended hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by the great value it represents at just $65 for three courses and by number of selections. Then there is the singular setting of the restaurant in a stately New York City townhouse with eye-candy décor. Easter Brunch appetizer highlights include Roasted Baby Radish Bruschetta, Avocado Tuna Tartare, Spring Onion Tart, and one of world renowned Chef David Burke's signatures, Lobster Dumplings. For young Easter celebrants aged 12 and under, David Burke Tavern offers a two-course kids - entrée and dessert - menu at $25 with selections such as: Cavatelli in Butter Sauce; Kid's Buttermilk Pancakes; Scrambled Eggs with bacon & hash browns; and their Cheeseburger and Fries. Dessert choices for children are a Bowl of vanilla or chocolate Ice Cream, Kids Size Cheesecake Pops or Sorbet and berries.

Tavern on the Green (Upper West Side) The iconic NYC restaurant on the West Side is doing something very special for the Easter Holiday. They are having a distinctive prefix brunch & dinner menu at $125 Per Person (Plus Tax & a 20% Gratuity), that will consist of a 4 Course Menu from Chef Tomasz Surowka. Reservations are Available From 9am to 3:30pm for brunch and from 5pm to 9pm for dinner. Enjoy Tavern on the Green's great food and atmosphere and also enjoy taking a lovely Easter stroll in Central Park.

Limani New York (Midtown at Rockefeller Center) The restaurant is just steps away from the fabulous sights on 5th Avenue. For a delicious late lunch or Mediterranean dinner, the restaurant pen on Easter Sunday from 3 pm - 10 pm, Limani New York's a la carte menu will be available for those gathering with family and friends. Whole fish selections from Limani New York's raw bar-like the irresistibly flaky and buttery Branzino, which is encased in salt and served tableside; and the Head-On Carabineiros from Spain-are perfect for sharing with the whole table and serve as healthier, leaner options with beach season right around the corner. The restaurant also offers an extensive global wine list and refreshing, Greek-inspired cocktails like the Mediterranean Mule with Figenza Fig vodka, pomegranate juice, fresh lime juice, topped with ginger beer, and served over ice. Diners at Limani can enjoy outdoor to take in the picturesque sights or indoor dining provides views of their beautiful blue infinity pool where a fish mobile gives the illusion of twirling overhead.

Benjamin Prime (Midtown East) The beloved restaurant steakhouse in the heart of New York City offers a great variety of meal items. For Easter, they will be offering will serve items including Wedge Salad; Classic Ceaser Salad; Blue Point Oysters; Lobster Bisque; Lobster Bisque; Sizzling Canadian Bacon; Rack of Lamb; Filet Mignon; Bone-in Ribeye; Norwegian Salmon; Chicken Parmesan with the addition of an Italian Burrata option for $79.95 per person.

Jaz (Hells Kitchen) They are serving a British interpretation of Northern Indian fare. They will be offering Easter specials and cocktails along with their a la carte menu for lunch and dinner beginning Friday, April 15th through Monday, April 18th, as is traditionally celebrated in the UK, where owner Jaz Rupall is originally from. Jaz is open for the long Easter weekend for lunch from 12 pm - 3 pm and for dinner from 5 pm - 11 pm and offers guests the option for both indoor and outdoor dining. Additionally, Jaz's full menu including their Easter specials will be available for both takeout and delivery.

aRoqa (Chelsea) This is the restaurant for those who are seeking a non-traditional Easter lunch, brunch, or dinner. This MICHELIN recognized, elegant restaurant serves Indian-style small plates in fanciful presentations. For brunch, aRoqa suggests their traditional Indian brunch. Brunch and lunch are served at aRoqa from 11:00am - 3:00pm. aRoqa's dinner menu will also be available on Easter Sunday from 5:00pm through 9:30pm.

ICHIRAN (Multiple Locations) For quality dining at very affordable prices ICHIRAN is one of New York City's top dining destinations when it comes to ramen. ICHIRAN provides solo-dining booths for those who may not be gathering with family and friends, however, for those celebrating Easter in a group, these partitions can be removed for guests to enjoy the company of loved ones. ICHIRAN's classic Tonkotsu broth is created with the purest filtered water and pork bones. The family-owned business started as a simple ramen stall in 1960 and created the Five Original ICHIRAN principles. The Hakata-style homemade thin noodles are prepared daily. Visit their web site for Easter hours.

Ai Fiori (Midtown) Located at the Langham, New York the restaurant is offering some great Easter options. In addition to a three-course prix fixe menu featuring Ai Fiori classics such as Crudo e Caviale (tuna fluke crudo with caviar and meyer lemon), Lobster Benedict and the world famous Fiori Burger, on Easter Sunday diners can choose to enhance their stay with either a bunch of flowers from Scott's Flowers ($80) or a box of hand-made chocolate Easter-egg shaped bon-bons from Executive Pastry Chef Rachel Pancho ($25) According to Chef Rachel: According to Chef Rachel, "We make our Easter bonbons by using tempered chocolate to create a thin shell to secure the layered filling inside. They are 100% hand painted and available at Ai Fiori in our Easter bonbon box with two flavors; macadamia praline, rum caramel, banana ganache and lavender ganache, strawberry-rhubarb jam, olive oil ganache."

noreetuh (East Village) The modern Hawaiian dining and wine destination has a unique and playful menu designed by Executive Chef/Partner Chung Chow. It has something for everyone -especially those who like to try new things such as SPAM and Hawaiian-style fried chicken. Brunch will be served on Easter Sunday from 11:30am to 2:30pm, and the full menu is available. The dishes are well portioned and come at a very approachable price point. Brunch-goes can choose to order meals or use the extensive menu to create a sort of Hawaiian-style tapas experience. noreetuh's award winning wine list, curated by Managing Partner Jin Ah, was recently featured in the "Wine and Spirits Top 100 Tasting." The restaurant's selection of wines perfectly complement the cuisine.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com