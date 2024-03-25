EASTER DINING-Get Your Reservations for Sunday's Wonderful Meal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's not too late to make your meal plans for Easter. As a matter of fact, you may just be gathering your group and deciding just what time to get together. Whether it's a delectable brunch, welcoming luncheon, or an elegant multi-course dinner, check out some great choices in the metro area that will put you and your party in a wonderful springtime mood. Make reservations soon as Easter is less than a week away!

BACCARAT HOTEL NEW YORK - Spring into Easter in sparkling style in Midtown while enjoying a specialty afternoon tea menu showcasing themed savories and delicate tea sandwiches. And because no Easter gathering would be complete without sweets galore, we’ve curated an elaborate dessert presentation with every treat imaginable.

One White Street - The neighborhood restaurant located in Tribeca will be offering a three-course family style dining format from 11AM-7PM for $148 per guest that will feature produce from the first Spring harvest at their upstate farm, Rigor Hill.

David Burke Tavern - Relish brunch at David Burke Tavern on the Upper East Side showcases the restaurant’s most popular weekend midday meal items complemented by some special Easter-inspired dishes among the nine entrees. For dinner, appetizers in addition to those available at brunch include Tuna & Salmon Tartare and Chilled Naked Oysters. The holiday Mains include Pork Chop, Braised Rabbit and Roasted Lamb Rack.

Chef Guo in Midtown East by Executive Chef-Owner Chinese Master Chef Guo Wenjun offers healthy, imperial Chinese cuisine in a dining room that resembles an intimate imperial garden adorned with Chinese artifacts, all set beneath the branches of a faux ginkgo tree and accompanied by white glove service. On Easter, Chef Guo will offer his 10 and 19-course course tasting menus, promising a memorable and cultural holiday dinner.

Porter House is the iconic American steakhouse and restaurant from acclaimed Brooklyn-born-and-raised chef Michael Lomonaco, located in the heart of Columbus Circle with floor to ceiling views overlooking all of Central Park. For Easter the restaurant is offering their regular menu in addition to sumptuous specials for a delightful holiday celebration.

Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke in Midtown East features an extensive a la carte Easter Brunch Menu with 10 appetizer and 13 entree choices features two holiday-oriented dishes Easter Lamb and Pizza Rustica, For dinner, it’s the regular a la carte menu with holiday themed specials including the Easter Lamb and Pizza Rustica.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is the place where you can celebrate Easter Sunday at one of the best views in Brooklyn with a fun-filled day for the whole family. Visit The Osprey and create cherished memories with your loved ones as you enjoy seasonal brunch specials that promise to delight your senses.

Sabai Thai on Park Avenue South will be open and serving their a la carte menu of Thai cuisine all day long, unifying upscale dining with traditional Thai hospitality and gastronomy. Executive Chef Mingmitr Eddy Amnuaypanich, a central Thai native, curates a menu that seamlessly blends Thai favorites with a Western twist and unique cocktails.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at The Times Square EDITION in the heart of the theatre district is an oasis above the heart of Manhattan, this chic space helmed by chef John Fraser is a dreamy backdrop for an idyllic Easter celebration. Indulge in the Easter Garden Brunch prix fixe for a whimsical meal amid the lush greenery of the gardens with live music, a welcome cocktail, and a refreshing raw bar as well as specialty Easter sweets.

And Just Across the River!

Blu on the Hudson is a chic, beautifully designed, 30,000-square-foot, modern American restaurant with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline in Weehawken, New Jersey, and a picturesque six-minute NY Waterway ferry ride from Manhattan. On Saturday, 3/30, and Easter Sunday 3/31, Blu on the Hudson will be serving a specially curated Easter brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be serving its a la carte dinner menu all day as well.

Halifax Hoboken is where you can relish an Easter weekend dinner special from Friday to Sunday in their sleek dining room with unparalleled views of Manhattan. Executive Chef, Seadon Shouse has created an entree of Fresh Rabbit Spaghetti with house made miso braised rabbit, spring snap peas, parmesan and lemon bread crumbs. Additionally, the spring menu offerings are now available that includes Dry Aged Duck for Two and four new luscious desserts.

The Fox & Falcon by David Burke is the inviting South Orange restaurant in the center of town. For Easter, it is offering an a la carte menu featuring Easter favorites for both Brunch and Dinner seatings. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Dinner is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Son Cubano - The modern Cuban cuisine restaurant in West New York, New Jersey has the breathtaking, pristine views of the Manhattan skyline that spans from the Upper West Side to the Freedom Tower. The restaurant has a vibrant ambiance with authentic Cuban dishes and a fusion of Latin flavors with dazzling cocktails and live entertainment. This Easter, Son Cubano will offer a special 3-course Easter prix-fixe menu for $75 per person.

Salt Creek Grille, the popular restaurant in Rumson will celebrate Easter Sunday, March 31, with a special a la carte menu served up with a spectacular waterfront views from 12 to 7 p.m. Entrees include Prime Rib, New Zealand Rack of Lamb, Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp, Chilean Sea Bass, and Citrus Brown Butter Salmon. A kid's menu is also available.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy