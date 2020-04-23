FOOD & WINE
Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Donatella Arpaia of PROVA PIZZABAR Donates 200 Pies to Hospitals and Police Precincts

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  
Donatella Arpaia of PROVA PIZZABAR Donates 200 Pies to Hospitals and Police Precincts

During the week of April 27th Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia, Owner of Prova Pizzabar restaurants in NYC will be donating 200 pizza pies to hospitals and Police precincts around the city.

During these unprecedented times, Donatella understands the importance of giving back, especially to those hard at work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donatella has teamed up with her partners at Galbani Cheese to make this donation happen.

Below, please find the locations where each of these pizza deliveries will be donated to next week:

  • The Mount Sinai Hospital: 1 Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, NY 10029
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel: 281 First Avenue (First Avenue at 16th Street) New York, NY 10003
  • New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center: 622 West 168th St, New York NY,10032
  • New York City Police Department - 10th Precinct: 230 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011
  • New York City Police Department - Midtown Precinct South: 357 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001

Donatella hopes these pizza deliveries will bring comfort to our front line workers during such difficult times and long days.

Prova Pizzabar is located at Grand Central Terminal and the MOXY NYC. For more information, please visit: https://provapizzabar.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Donatella Arpaia and Prova Pizzabar



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • TCT Celebrates A QUARANTINE CHRISTMAS This Week!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Cincinnati Opera Cancels 2020 Summer Festival
  • Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park Releases HOPE, the First Installment in its New 10-Part Video Series