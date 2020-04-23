Donatella Arpaia of PROVA PIZZABAR Donates 200 Pies to Hospitals and Police Precincts

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

During the week of April 27th Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia, Owner of Prova Pizzabar restaurants in NYC will be donating 200 pizza pies to hospitals and Police precincts around the city.

During these unprecedented times, Donatella understands the importance of giving back, especially to those hard at work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donatella has teamed up with her partners at Galbani Cheese to make this donation happen.

Below, please find the locations where each of these pizza deliveries will be donated to next week:

The Mount Sinai Hospital : 1 Gustave L. Levy Place, New York, NY 10029

Mount Sinai Beth Israel : 281 First Avenue (First Avenue at 16th Street) New York, NY 10003

New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University Medical Center : 622 West 168th St, New York NY,10032

New York City Police Department - 10th Precinct : 230 W 20th St, New York, NY 10011

New York City Police Department - Midtown Precinct South: 357 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001

Donatella hopes these pizza deliveries will bring comfort to our front line workers during such difficult times and long days.

Prova Pizzabar is located at Grand Central Terminal and the MOXY NYC. For more information, please visit: https://provapizzabar.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Donatella Arpaia and Prova Pizzabar





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You