Disney Eats: What’s Cooking at Disney’s BoardWalk

Editor's Note: We thank Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article letting us know what is being served on Disney's BoardWalk.

Hello fellow foodies! I've got some delicious and exciting updates coming to you from Disney's BoardWalk that both you and your taste buds are going to love. This resort has seen multiple culinary updates already this year - most notably the opening of the can't-miss BoardWalk Deli. Soon there will be even more tasty additions coming to Disney's BoardWalk, and I've got a sneak peek for you.

Before we get to the latest and greatest updates, be sure to check out the Disney Eats topics page to see all the other foodie news going on at Disney parks!

Alrighty, back to Disney's BoardWalk.

Let's kick things off with something I'm very excited about - a new coffee shop will be opening soon - Carousel Coffee! This new location will be guests' new go-to spot for their favorite coffee beverages, tea options, and some mouthwatering pastries to indulge in. This location will feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey's Coffee in its yummy sips.

In the coming weeks, you can expect to see the full menu, but I've got a few items to share with you early. Carousel Coffee will be serving a Dark Cherry Mocha Frozen Blended Coffee and Whipped Cream. Cool down with the iconic cherry flavor known in seaside getaways like this and a staple of coffee shops, family-owned delis, and ice cream parlors along the shores.

There will be a seasonal rotation of coffees too! You'll soon be able to enjoy the Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee with Whipped Cream. Yes, you heard that right - cinnamon bun! This delicious frozen drink, dusted with cinnamon spice, lets you take in the sweet smell that will make you reminisce about the days of old as you venture down the BoardWalk.

The Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is a freshly batched, extra smooth, dark-roasted cold brew coffee infused with nitro. This coffee beverage takes the rich history of coffee and combines it with the ever-popular nitro cold brews of today.

For those tea lovers out there, Carousel Coffee has options for you too. The Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade features fresh-squeezed lemon juice thoroughly blended with pomegranate green tea and a touch of agave. This drink is naturally sweetened and served over ice for a cool and refreshing sip.

Now, let's explore some of the sweets coming to this new spot. The Crunchy Raspberry Danish is a must-try. This treat features crispy sugar dough layers with hibiscus fondant and raspberry. Think of a croissant and muffin combined! There are also plenty of classic treats, like the Vintage Mickey & Minnie Sugar Cookie, Banana Bread, Croissant, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Muffin, NJ Crumb Cake, and Bagels. And what Disney location would not be complete without a Mickey Brownie?

Another addition that sweet lovers are sure to be excited about is The Cake Bake Shop at Disney's BoardWalk. This new location recently began construction to bring the new spot to life and is slated to open in 2023. We recently shared a first look at what you can expect The Cake Bake Shop to look like once it opens its doors on the BoardWalk - just look at how pretty it is. As you walk past this spot, you'll be able to get a glimpse at some of the tasty dishes that lie ahead once it opens. This restaurant is owned by Gwendolyn Rogers, a self-taught baker with a love for Disney and obviously cakes!

Upon opening, this sweet spot will feature both savory and sweet items on its menu, and of course showcase the incredible cakes that Gwendolyn and her team have created, for brunch, lunch, and dinner. In addition to the regular menu, you'll also be able to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea service - how lovely! And the offerings don't stop there. Not only, will there be table-service offerings, but also a quick-service bakery for you to pick up these delicious delights on-the-go.

There aren't just cakes here. The restaurant and bakery will serve cookies, French macarons, brownies, dessert bars, pies, and cheesecakes in addition to the handmade cakes. These treats aren't just beautiful but delicious too. The whimsical atmosphere of The Cake Bake Shop and its goodies are sure to be a charming addition to the BoardWalk.

There you have it, some of the tasty tidbits coming soon to Disney's BoardWalk. I don't know about you, but I'm very excited to try both Carousel Coffee and The Cake Bake Shop once these locations open!

(Note: All offerings are subject to change and availability.)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Parks