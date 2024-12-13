Disney Cruise Line Welcomes DISNEY TREASURE at Christening Spectacular in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Editor’s Note: We recently had the opportunity to attend the christening celebration in New York City of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line, Disney Treasure. It was an outstanding event that showcased the extraordinary hospitality that is available to Disney Cruise Line guests. We highly recommend that our readers get to know more about the Disney Treasure and the other wonderful cruise ships in the Disney Cruise Line. It's time to plan a vacation!

In a stunning display of storytelling like only Disney can do, the night sky above the Disney Treasure sparkled and danced with a larger-than-life light show depicting the stars and icons of beloved Disney adventures represented on board the new ship, including “Aladdin,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Moana” and “Coco.”

The dazzling tribute to the stories and characters was brought to life by a synchronized showcase of 1,000 drones set to a stirring medley of inspiring Disney songs. Award-winning singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks lent her own star power to the celebration with a powerful live rendition of “Live the Adventure,” the original anthem of the Disney Treasure.

“For more than 100 years, Disney stories have filled the world with joy and wonder, capturing the hearts and imaginations of generations across every continent. And since the launch of the Disney Cruise Line in 1998, our ships have become brand ambassadors that bring our world-class storytelling and the immersive nature of our theme parks to new audiences in new places all over the world,” said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, to kick off the celebration. “We also know that at the heart of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated Cast Members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe, and we are proud to honor our employees as the official godparents of the Disney Treasure.”

The Disney Treasure Christening Spectacular culminated in the drones forming a 65-foot-tall champagne bottle that burst into a grand finale of bubbling pyrotechnics as voices from across The Walt Disney Company, the honorary godparents of the Disney Treasure who bring Disney storytelling to life every day, recited a traditional blessing to bestow good fortune on the vessel and its travelers.

“This is an unprecedented era of growth for Disney Experiences, and a dramatic period of expansion at Disney Cruise Line,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences. “We are more than doubling our fleet to 13 ships by 2031 so that we can bring Disney cruise vacations to even more families across the globe. With the Disney Treasure, we continue to deliver an unparalleled family vacation at sea through the magic of Disney storytelling. The memories our guests create onboard this stunning ship will last a lifetime.”

The Disney Treasure, sister ship to the Disney Wish (launched in 2022) and the Disney Destiny (setting sail in Nov. 2025), calls upon the bold and heartwarming stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Parks attractions to offer new and guest-favorite experiences steeped in the theme of adventure. These include an original Broadway-style retelling of “Moana;” immersive dining experiences inspired by Pixar’s “Coco” and Marvel Super Heroes; a splashtacular Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction; signature fireworks at sea; imaginative clubs for kids of all ages; and an all-new collection of Disney Parks-inspired lounges for adults, including the first-ever inspired by the Haunted Mansion.

The ship embarks on its maiden voyage on Dec. 21, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. The Disney Treasure is part of a multi-year expansion of the award-winning fleet, which currently includes six ships and seven more ships on the way by 2031.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

Source and Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

