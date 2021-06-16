Discover STONE CASTLE Wines from Kosovo

Family-owned Stone Castle Vineyards & Winery is the leading winery in Kosovo and has extensive vineyards in the Rahovec Valley in the southwest Balkans. Our readers will want to know about this wine-producing region with its ideal climate for growing fine wine grapes, and the story behind Stone Castle Vineyards & Winery.

Although it is a relatively new country, the region that is now Kosovo has a 2,000-year winemaking history. Stone Castle's owner, Rrustem Gecaj is an Albanian-American businessman who left Yugoslavia to escape Communism in the early 1970s. He had long dreamed of helping Kosovo rebuild after the ravages of war in the late 1990s. Rrustem Gecaj saw an opportunity when a formerly state-owned winery was privatized in 2006 and acquired the facility and vineyards. With the help of his sons, Avni Gecaj and Avdi Gecaj, he undertook a major revitalization of the business and has developed it into a modern winery focused on the best wine production.

With the assistance of international winemaking and vineyard consultants, the Gecaj family now has 1,500 acres of vineyards and a line of varietal wines that demonstrates a level of achievement comparable to other fine wine regions of Europe.

The wines that Stone Castle produces include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Shiraz, Merlot and Vranc, an indigenous variety genetically related to Zinfandel. They also have a high-end blend of Cabernet and Merlot. Stone Castle Wines are succeeding in getting a great deal of attention. Avni Gecaj and Avdi Gecaj are now based in New York and Stone Castle Wines are quickly becoming a part of the city's restaurant scene.

Rrustem Gecaj and his family have established a premium wine identity for this historic region with Stone Castle, and they have also brought economic rehabilitation and advancement to this war-torn country, which is a significant achievement to be admired.

Here's information for six of Stone Castle Wines on the market. They are wines that will be appreciated by people who are knowledgeable about vintages, wine lovers, and those who are looking for a wine to pair with meals.

2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve - The grapes for this wine were harvested from the "Nashpaill" vineyard. This smooth, full-bodied wine has been hailed as the best produced Cabernet Sauvignon in Kosovo. With a natural complexity, it is laced with fine tannins. On the palate there are flavors of dark forest berries such as black currents and black raspberries. The wine lingers with a long, nicely structured finish. This is a versatile wine that can is easily paired with foods that include grilled or roasted lamb, burgers, or a mushroom risotto. (SRP $24)

2017 Gecaj Estate - This bold full-bodied blend is comprised of 50% Cabernet and 50% Merlot grapes harvested from the winery's "Izbishte" vineyard located in the eastern part of their land where sunlight is present ten to twelve hours a day. The elegant wine has smooth tannins, the rich aroma of vanilla and the luscious flavors of figs, currants, pepper and plum. The finish is crisp and dry. 2017 Gecaj Estate is aged in new American and Hungarian oak. This is a wonderful special occasion wine. Pair it with hearty meat dishes, roasted vegetables or relish it as a fine sipping experience. While you can enjoy it today, the wine ages beautifully with each passing day. (SRP $80)

2018 Chardonnay Reserve - The Chardonnay grapes are harvested from two of Stone Castle's vineyards, "Sapniq" and "Izbisht." This bright crisp Old World wine has an aromatic floral bouquet. It starts with a fresh entry on the palate followed by a delightful burst of citrusy tastes. The 2018 Chardonnay Reserve has a smooth finish. Served it chilled with a wide variety of foods that include soft cheeses like Camembert, grilled or roasted fish, cream soups, and vegetable dishes. (SRP $24)

2018 Ancient Vranc - The Vranc grape is indigenous to the hilltops of Kosova. The grapes are harvested from the "Lisdrevish" vineyard. The 2018 Ancient Vranc is a medium bodied red wine, with a tempting earthy fragrance and delicious notes of dark blackberries, blueberries, and cherries. Pair the wine with a charcuterie platter that includes hard cheeses, a roasted chicken, or your favorite barbecue dishes. (SRP $16)

2018 Shiraz $16 - The grapes were harvested from the "Izbishte" vineyard located in the northeast of Stone Castle's plantation. This medium bodied, well-balanced Shiraz has the woodsy aroma of fresh cut cedar. It has a velvety mouthfeel with flavors of ripe forest fruits and the finish is bold and peppery. Serve it slightly chilled on its own or pair it with roasted pork, aged cheeses such as Gouda and cheddar, sausage and peppers or spare ribs. (SRP $16)

2018 Merlot Selection - This classic Merlot has the rich aroma of dark fruit and a beautiful deep red hue. The grapes are hand harvested from Stone Castle's "Fushe-Zoqisht" vineyard and the wine is aged in French Oak barrels for 16 months. Serve 2018 Merlot Selection very slightly chilled and pair it with your favorite pasta in a light tomato sauce, roast turkey, or a spicy rice dish such as jambalaya. (SRP $16)

For more information on Stone Castle Vineyards & Winery, visit their web site at https://stonecastlewine.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stone Castle Vineyards & Winery