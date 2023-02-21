Discover EnGINe Gin for Formula 1 Watch Parties

It's time to start your engines... because March 5th kicks off the 2023 Formula 1 season. What better way to watch and embody the spirit of this extraordinary event than by curating a fine selection of Formula 1 inspired cocktails, courtesy of EnGINe Gin, to sip on while watching the race!

EnGINe Gin is inspired by the world of motorsports, and is hand-crafted with 100% organic Italian ingredients. Made in Langhe, the heart of Italy's automobile industry, Engine Gin incorporates traditional Italian botanicals that are 100% organic, and stands out for its distinctly Italian flavors, like vicarious lemon and intense sage contrasting with classic juniper notes; also supported by sweet licorice and delicate rose.

Drawing on its founder's love for motorsports, EnGINe Gin is packaged not in a bottle but a unique tin oil can that evokes that classic age of automobiles. EnGINe Gin makes a unique Gin & Tonic, garnished with fresh sage leaf, and also works well in any classic gin cocktail, from the Martini to the Negroni. Given its motor-inspired creation, EnGINe is also perfect for the Automobile, a classic cocktail with gin, scotch, sweet, vermouth and orange bitters.

Drink your way through the 2023 Formula 1 calendar with these delicious motorsports inspired cocktail recipes.

EnGINe Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

2oz Engine Gin

3oz Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water

Garnish: Sage leaf

Method: Serve in Engine tall cup glass over ice rocks. Garnish with sage leaf.

EnGINe Negroni

Ingredients:

-1oz Engine Gin

-1oz Red Vermouth

-1oz Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur

-Garnish: Sage leaf and lemon zest

Method: Serve in short glass over ice rocks. Twist lemon zest over cocktail then add to glass along with sage leaf.

EnGINe Martini

Ingredients:

-2.5oz EnGINe Gin

-0.5oz Dry Vermouth

-Garnish: Sage leaf and/or lemon peer

Method: Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, stir until cold and strain in a Martini glass. Add garnish.

For more information on EnGINe Gin please visit https://www.engine.land/it/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EnGINe Gin