Discover EnGINe Gin for Formula 1 Watch Parties

Discover EnGINe Gin
It's time to start your engines... because March 5th kicks off the 2023 Formula 1 season. What better way to watch and embody the spirit of this extraordinary event than by curating a fine selection of Formula 1 inspired cocktails, courtesy of EnGINe Gin, to sip on while watching the race!
EnGINe Gin is inspired by the world of motorsports, and is hand-crafted with 100% organic Italian ingredients. Made in Langhe, the heart of Italy's automobile industry, Engine Gin incorporates traditional Italian botanicals that are 100% organic, and stands out for its distinctly Italian flavors, like vicarious lemon and intense sage contrasting with classic juniper notes; also supported by sweet licorice and delicate rose.
Drawing on its founder's love for motorsports, EnGINe Gin is packaged not in a bottle but a unique tin oil can that evokes that classic age of automobiles. EnGINe Gin makes a unique Gin & Tonic, garnished with fresh sage leaf, and also works well in any classic gin cocktail, from the Martini to the Negroni. Given its motor-inspired creation, EnGINe is also perfect for the Automobile, a classic cocktail with gin, scotch, sweet, vermouth and orange bitters.
Drink your way through the 2023 Formula 1 calendar with these delicious motorsports inspired cocktail recipes.
EnGINe Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
2oz Engine Gin
3oz Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water
Garnish: Sage leaf
Method: Serve in Engine tall cup glass over ice rocks. Garnish with sage leaf.
EnGINe Negroni
Ingredients:
-1oz Engine Gin
-1oz Red Vermouth
-1oz Bitter Aperitivo Liqueur
-Garnish: Sage leaf and lemon zest
Method: Serve in short glass over ice rocks. Twist lemon zest over cocktail then add to glass along with sage leaf.
EnGINe Martini
Ingredients:
-2.5oz EnGINe Gin
-0.5oz Dry Vermouth
-Garnish: Sage leaf and/or lemon peer
Method: Pour ingredients into a mixing glass, stir until cold and strain in a Martini glass. Add garnish.
For more information on EnGINe Gin please visit https://www.engine.land/it/.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of EnGINe Gin