DOMESTIC WINES to Enjoy with your Next Meal

Whether you are a home cook, having a take-out meal, or a relaxing over your favorite frozen entrée, here are some suggestions for domestic wines to enjoy along with pairing ideas. And with spring around the corner, you'll find these wines to be delightful patio sips. Check out our selections and look for them the next time you are stocking up on wines.

Mumm Napa Brut Rosé, Napa Valley, CA; This signature rosé by Mumm Napa has an attractive pink coral color, robust red fruit flavors, and an elegant finish. It is the ideal blend of 80% Pinot Noir and 20% Chardonnay. This sparkling pairs well with an array of fine fare that includes salmon or duck along with spicy Italian foods and your favorite Asian dishes. SRP $24, Visit: https://www.mummnapa.com/.

Firesteed 2018 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, OR; By blending several vineyard sources with 98% Pinot Gris and 2% Gewurztraminer, the winemakers have achieved a balanced wine with an abundant fruit character. Pair it with charcuterie, grilled chicken, baked salmon, and dishes that are dressed with light cream sauces. SRP $16, Visit: https://www.firesteed.com/.

Swanson 2017 Merlot, Napa Valley, CA; Since 1985, Merlot has remained the core of Swanson Vineyard's identity. Pure, well rounded and delicious, this is a wine you can drink now, but will also improve over the next 7 to 10 years. Enjoy this wine with your favorite beef dishes, mushroom risotto, sharp cheeses to include gorgonzola, and ripe berries. SRP $32, Visit: https://www.swansonvineyards.com/.

Clos Pegase 2018 Pinot Noir, Carneros/Napa Valley, CA; This wine comes from Mitsuko's Vineyard located in the cool Carneros region, an ideal site for Pinot Noir. The wines silky texture and crisp tannins deliver a pleasurable fruit driven experience. Pinot Noir pairs well with charcuterie platters. Pack it for a picnic outing or serve it when you are grilling. SRP $40, Visit: https://www.clospegase.com/.

Tamarack 2016 Firehouse Red, Columbia Valley, WA; This wine is a wonderful blend of 31% Merlot, 27% Syrah, 16% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Cabernet Franc, 7% Mourvedre, 4% Grenache, 2% Sangiovese, 1% Petit Verdot and 1% Conoise. This ever-pleasing wine is goes great with an appetizer platter or on your next pizza night, SRP $19.99, Visit: https://www.tamarackcellars.com/.

Stinson Vineyard 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Crozet, VA; This beautifully crafted wine is fruit-forward, lush and ripe that contrasts with its crisp finish. It pairs well with cheeses, particularly goat cheeses, grilled green vegetables, delicate fish dishes, and dishes mildly seasoned with fresh herbs. SRP $22.99, Visit: https://stinsonvineyards.com/.

Stinson Vineyard 2016 Chardonnay, Crozet, VA; Two thirds of the grapes in this Chardonnay are French Dijon clones planted in the late '90's on the Mount Juliet Vineyards. Chardonnay is known as the world's most popular white wine. Pair it with foods that have light creamy sauces, baked fish, shellfish that includes prawns and lobster, and subtly seasoned pork and chicken dishes. SRP $23.99, Visit: https://stinsonvineyards.com/

Foppiano Lot 96 California Red Blend 2017, Russian River Valley, CA.; This wine is comprised of 76% Petite Sirah; 18% Barbera; 4% Zinfandel; 2% Mouvedre, It is great on its own and also pairs well with a variety of foods, including braised short ribs, camembert cheese, dark chocolate treats, and grilled figs with balsamic reduction. SRP $12.99, Visit: https://foppiano.com/.

Ironstone Chardonnay 2018, Lodi, CA; This lovely Chardonnay should be served slightly chilled and pairs well with a variety of cuisines and dishes. Serve it with a rich, cheesy French onion soup, or fish dishes trout almandine or grilled scallops. SRP $13.99, Visit: https://www.ironstonevineyards.com/.

Two Angels Sauvignon Blanc 2019, High Valley, Lake County, CA; This fruit-forward wine has a crisp freshness and a wonderfully clean finish. Serve it slightly chilled. It pairs beautifully with shellfish dishes like shrimp scampi or grilled lobster and your very favorite pasta entrees. SRP $16.99, Visit: https://www.quintessentialwines.com/two-angels-wines.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com





