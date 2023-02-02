DOGFISH HEAD Presents Drinkable Cards and Refreshing Drinks for Valentine's Day

We have Valentine's Day news from the team at Dogfish Head. They are presenting a unique drinkable option when you want to send your loved one a card. There's also other Dogfish Head beverages that we are sure will be a great addition to any holiday celebration you are planning.

DRINKABLE CARDS - Let your main squeeze know exactly how you feel with a limited-edition, drinkable Valentine's Day card featuring a Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush canned cocktail.

PALOMA-INSPIRED BEER - Citrus Squall (8% ABV) is a brand new beer inspired by a paloma cocktail. It's the perfect storm of a double golden ale brewed with grapefruit juice, lime peels, agave and sea salt that delivers strong gusts of citrusy hops that are sure to sweep your boo off their feet.

CRUSH CANNED COCKTAILS - Share a Crush with your crush this Valentine's Day! Each style - Blood Orange & Mango Vodka Crush and Lemon & Lime Gin Crush - is made with two full-proof shots of vodka or gin from the Dogfish Head Distilling Company and blended with real fruit.

For more information on Dogfish Head and their products, please visit https://www.dogfish.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dogfish Head