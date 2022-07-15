DISARONNO VELVET for Distinctive Summer Cocktail Creations

Cool off this summer season with Disaronno Velvet and cocktails that are sure to impress. Their newest drink, the Disaronno Velvet Batida joins favorites like the Velvet Espresso Martini and Caramel Macchiato. If you're looking for refreshing low ABV cocktails to keep cool, Disaronno has you covered and we have the recipes for all three of the stylish coctails.

Disaronno Velvet, with 17% ABV, is a cream liqueur with an enticing aroma. It boasts the floral character of almonds found in Disaronno Originale with nuances of chocolate and vanilla. (SRP: $29.99; purchase on Drizly here)

Check out the recipes, gather your ingredients and start mixing.

Disaronno Velvet Batida

Ingredients:

-1 part Disaronno Velvet

-1 part coconut water

-Garnish: Coconut slice

Method: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and stir on crushed ice.

Velvet Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvett

-0.5 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

-0.5 oz Vodka

-Chocolate Flakes or Coffee Beans

Method: Shake and strain ingredients over ice. Garnish with chocolate flakes or coffee beans.

Caramel Macchiato

Ingredients:

-2 oz Disaronno Velvet

-2 oz Vanilla Vodka

-1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew

-2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

-Garnish: Caramel

Method: Add Disaronno Velvet, Tia Maria Cold Brew and Vanilla Vodka to a blender with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Blend together, garnish with a caramel drizzle and enjoy with a straw.

To learn more about Disaronno, Disaronno Velvet and for additional recipes please visit https://www.disaronno.com/en.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disaronno