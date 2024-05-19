Video: Jake Gyllenhaal Sings Boyz II Men and FOLLIES Parodies on SNL Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jake Gyllenhaal hosted the May 18 season finale last night, returning as host for the third time. In the videos here, watch Gyllenhaal sing a musical parody of Boyz II Men's 'End of the Road' in his opening monologue, and the Follies parody 'Beautiful Boys' later in the show.

The Academy Award-nominated actor stars in the Amazon film “Road House” and makes his series debut as star and executive producer of “Presumed Innocent,” premiering June 12 on Apple TV+.

Gyllenhaal has performed in numerous projects across the screen and stage. He starred in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life. He is set to play Iago alongside Denzel Washington's Othello in a Broadway production of the William Shakespeare play that will open in Spring 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter made her debut as musical guest. She recently earned her first Billboard top 10 hit with her newest single, “Espresso.”

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, “SNL” streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.