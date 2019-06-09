DINNER OUT in NYC with Dad

Relax, kick back and plan a meal with the most significant men in your life. Dads and many more deserve to be honored on Father's Day. Here's a nice selection of destinations with a variety of cuisine, neighborhoods, and price points in New York City. Gather your group and enjoy!

de Mole (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) To celebrate the holiday, de Mole will be offering drink specials like $7 Margaritas and $6 Mexican and craft beers. Dad's can choose from a variety of craft and Mexican beers like Modelo Special, Modelo Negra, Corona, Hazy IPA (Bell's Brewery), Little Wolf (Zero Gravity Brewing), Money IPA (Barrier Brewing), and Delirium Tremens (Belgian Strong Pale Ale). de Mole also offers a curated list of hand-selected tequilas and mezcals for maximum Margarita customization. Pair either drink special with sharable favorites like the de Mole nachos, tacos, and entrees like their Tampiqueña (Grilled Skirt Steak). Location: 2 Hope Street, Brooklyn, NY. Visit https://demolehopest.com/.

Zusik (West Village) A recent addition to the West Village, this traditional and fusion Korean restaurant will be offering one (1) free draft beer per Dad when they dine in. Including the traditional Korean option of Hite Pale Lager, and a Wave Chase IPA from Montauk Brewery, Father's will have their pick between Korean and American beer this holiday. Similar to their beer selection, Zusik offers a fusion of traditional Korean elements with other culinary flavors. Try their French-inspired Seafood Stew, or go classic "meat and potatoes" with Beef Short Ribs, marinated-grilled, truffle mashed potato, and lemon salt. Location: 202 W. 14th Street. Visit https://www.zusikny.com/.

Coarse NYC (West Village) The creative dining concept by Chef Vincent Chirico offers guests a truly unique experience as the restaurant's culinary staff cooks spontaneously with the finest, freshest ingredients and present courses to guests accompanied by carefully selected wines. Treat dad to dinner at this sophisticated, yet comfortable restaurant. It will be a meal experience unlike any other. Vegan and vegetarian options are available. Location: Visit https://www.coarseny.com/.

Toriko NY (Greenwich Village) the celebrated yakitori and wine concept in the Village, is serving up two omakase tasting menus for Father's Day priced at $90 and $70. Highlights on the menus include Unagi Fritters with miso-vinegar sauce, Yuzu-Miso cod, Japanese Miyazaki Wagyu over rice, and different yakitori skewers such as chicken hearts (Maruhatsu), chicken oysters (Sot-L'Y-Laisse) and tenderloin (Dakimi). Pair either menu with their selection of wines or speciality cocktails such as Daydreaming made with lychee, apple, Dakin gin and sudachi, and garnished with a lemon slice and dried lavender sprig. Location: 76 Carmine Street. Visit https://www.toriko-ny.com/.

Jungsik (Tribeca) For those looking to treat dads to a special dinner, Jungsik offers three tasting experiences with their signature, seasonal, and dessert tasting menus. Signature Tasting Menu (Priced at $235/wine pairing for an additional $185/premium pairing for an additional $400) The signature menu features highlights like the Spanish Octopus served over Gochujang Aioli and the Tuna Kimbap filled with truffled rice, Bluefin Tuna Belly and house-made kimchi served with mustard sauce. Seasonal Tasting Menu (Priced at $165/optional wine pairing for additional $135) Their seasonal menu includes dishes such as Black Cod in red pepper soy with Shiso peppers; Urchin topped with roasted seaweed rice and served with kimchi and crispy quinoa; and Scallop served with Wood ear mushrooms, house-made kimchi and finished in a Brown-Butter Black-Garlic foam. Dessert Tasting Menu (Priced at $70/optional wine pairing for an additional $45 and only available at the Bar & Counter after 6pm) Pastry Chef Eunji Lee tasting menu features standouts including the Wild Strawberry Tart with honey cream, strawberry jam and Aloe sorbet and her famous Baby Banana, a hand-painted banana with a white chocolate shell and Dulcey ganache inside with Bailey's cake and coffee ice cream. Location: 2 Harrison Street, NYC. Visit http://jungsik.com/.

Wolfgang's (Multiple NYC Locations) Each of the five NYC locations are handsomely decorated with leather banquettes, rich cherry paneling and wooden accents, floor-to-ceiling wine racks, stately chandeliers and intricate tiling. Start Dad off with an appetizer of fresh oysters on the half shell, lobster or jumbo shrimp cocktail, or sizzling thick-cut Canadian bacon before he indulges in his USDA Prime rib eye steak, filet mignon, New York sirloin, or Wolfgang's signature porterhouse for two. Add some sides such as German potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, lobster mac and cheese, and creamed spinach. Save room for a classic sundae, generous slice of cheesecake or apple strudel. Wolfgang's also serves a variety of seafood dishes like grilled or broiled lobster, grilled Chilean sea bass and salmon. Their wine list includes more than 200 selections, and each location has a full bar that serves classic and signature cocktails along with fine spirits. Locations: Times Square: 250 West 41st Street; Tribeca: 409 Greenwich Street; Park Avenue: 4 Park Avenue; Midtown: 200 East 54th Street; and Gotham: 16 East 46th Street. Visit http://wolfgangssteakhouse.net/.

Bustan (Upper West Side) Celebrate Father's Day al fresco style with Bustan's outdoor garden space, a spacious outdoor seating arrangement perfect for accommodating family and friends. Try a signature entree like Kebab Halabi, lamb kebab meatballs with onion, tomato, long hot pepper, tahini, and pine nuts in a flaky bread bowl and don't forget to order dessert, Kisses, a gorgeous site to behold is comprised of baked vanilla meringue that hides a tangy raspberry sorbet filling as well as Chantilly cream and mixed berries. Location: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, NYC. Visit: https://bustannyc.com/.

SUR LA ROUTE (Upper East Side) When's the last time you and dad had an old-fashioned picnic? Stop by this grab and go spot for freshly made salads, sandwiches, bagels with delicious spreads, sweets, beverages, and much more. Take your meal to your local park and enjoy some good food and quality time together. Location: 240B East 86th Street, NYC. Visit http://www.surlaroute.com/.

THEP (Upper East Side) The traditional northern style Thai restaurant on the Upper East Side, will be offering a complimentary bottle of beer or glass of wine for fathers dining with them this June 12th. Highlights of the menu include the Summer Roll (thinly sliced carrots, beet, avocado, lettuce, cucumber, basil, cilantro and edible yellow flowers, served with house-made hoisin dipping sauce), Watermelon Furikake (diced watermelon topped with brown sugar, sesame and bonito flakes), and Gigantic Pad Thai with Lobster Tail (presented in a large golden bowl with beetroot infused vermicelli noodles, egg, bean sprouts, chives, stir fried in a savory palm sugar tamarind sauce, with an oven baked lobster tail and individual condiments of shredded mango, ground peanuts and lime). Location: 1439 2nd Avenue, NYC. Visit http://thepnewyork.com/.

Prova Pizzabar (2 NYC locations) We all know that dad loves pizza. At Donatella Arpaia's restaurants, you can dine in or take out. Her renowned artisanal pizzas, award-winning meatballs, strombolis, and more make for a fantastic, casual meal perfect for a small gathering or a large group. Two NYC Locations: Grand Central Terminal, 89 East 42nd Street, Lower Concourse and at Moxy NYC Times Square, 485 7th Avenue. Visit https://provapizzabar.com/.

The Capital Grille (Midtown East) This year, The Capital Grille in Midtown at NYC Chrysler Center is adding a 16 oz. bone-in filet & South African lobster tail bordelaise because dad shouldn't have to choose between surf or turf on his big day. The menu item is available for a limited time from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16. The Capital Grille will also be offering their full dinner menu when you visit so guests can also indulge in all of their favorites. Gather your friends, family and the special men in your life and plan to enjoy a wonderful meal. Location: 155 E. 42nd Street, NYC. Visit https://www.thecapitalgrille.com/locations/ny/new-york/nyc-chrysler-center/8021.

Social Drink & Food (Times Square) If that special man in your life loves bourbon and beer, Social Drink & Food is the place to celebrate this year. From 1PM-9PM, the outdoor terrace will be throwing a Father's Day BBQ, Bourbon and Beer bash perfect for dads who like to have a little fun. With the purchase of the special Father's Day Grand Burger ($20) featuring two beef patties topped with bacon, cheese and chips, dad will receive a complimentary draft beer or house bourbon cocktail. The fun doesn't end there. Challenge your dad to a game of beer pong, Connect 4, or a round of mini golf on the terrace. Location: 570 Tenth Avenue (At YOTEL), NYC. Visit: https://www.onfournyc.com/about.html.

Virgil's Real BBQ (Times Square) Give dad a break from grilling this Father's Day and take him to the beloved Virgil's Real BBQ in Times Square. In honor of the special day, the restaurant will be offering a meaty "Rib Fest" special (feeds two for $59.95) featuring regional styles of ribs from across the U.S. including Memphis Ribs, Lamb Ribs, St. Louis Ribs, Baby Back Ribs, and Beef Ribs along with a choice of two sides, a cucumber salad and homemade corn bread. Location: 12 West 44th Street, NYC. Visit https://www.virgilsbbq.com/locations/times-square.

Photo Credit: Photo by Aeyvi Poea from FreeImages.com





