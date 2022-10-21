DESTINATIONS FOR THIS SEASON OF FUN AND FRIGHTS

Editor's Note: Check out eight fabulous destinations that will make this spooky, festive season sparkle. Gather your group, make memories, and enjoy these opportunities to celebrate.

FOR THE HALLOWEEN SEASON

Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch at Domino Park - Greg's Trees just transformed Domino Park (South 1 St. & River St.) into Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch, which is open now through October 31st from 9am - 9pm daily with events and attractions for the whole family. Expect a massive selection of pumpkins and Halloween decor along with a haystack maze for little ones, a paw-rade and dog costume contest on October 23rd, pumpkin painting and carving daily, Instagram-able photo opps and activities galore.

Hidden Lane has a Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini Coming to the Menu - Hidden Lane (129 E 15th Street) has officially launched a new seasonal cocktail menu that includes a can't miss Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini complete with cinnamon, pumpkin spice and espresso! The specialty seasonal drink will be the first of many autumn inspired cocktails debuting this month. For more information visit, http://www.hiddenlanebar.com.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 28th

Celebrate Hallo-Whine at Bar Schimmi on Friday 10/28 - Get ready for Hallo-Whine at Schimanski's Bar Schimmi (60 N 11th St) on Friday, October 28th from 10 p.m to 4 a.m! Prepare to spend the evening on your feet jamming to your favorite hip-shaking tunes. Guests will have access to a dazzling dance floor, a full-service bar, and island vibes while listening to special guest performances from DJ Billionaire Pat, DJ Hell Rell, and DJ Chris John. Enjoy the music and ambiance while sipping your fave drinks at the bar or order VIP bottle service for your squad by emailing vip@schimanskinyc.com. And in the main room at Schimanski, TECHNO BKLYN x KLANDEST invite you to get lost in trance with special live performances from Indira Paganotto, Joyhauser and Niia Guerra. Make the night monumental and order VIP bottle service by emailing vip@schimanskinyc.com. Get tickets online by visiting https://schimanskinyc.com.

Enjoy Frightening Fun at Slate's Nightmare On 21st Street Party on Friday 10/28 - Never sleep again! Get your costumes ready for an epic Halloween soiree at Slate (54 West 21st St) on Friday, October 28th at 8:00 PM to October 29th at 4:00 AM, inspired by one of the greatest horror films of all time, Nightmare on Elm Street! To kick off the Halloween festivities, Slate will host two floors of epic music throughout the night including DJ Fotsbeats upstairs and DJ Kaution downstairs! Celebrate all night while enjoying the chic décor, sipping on your favorite drinks and letting loose on the spacious premier lounge dancefloors. To purchase tickets or reserve VIP packages visit, https://slate.ticketsauce.com/e/halloween-weekend-slate-friday-10-28.

Pickle: Support by Firpo: presented by The Somethings: Halloween Weekend on Friday 10/28 - Kick-off your Halloween weekend with a sprinkle of art, fantasy and gnomes at The Somethings party at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) on Friday, October 28th! The Somethings will offer a night filled with NFTs, magic and futuristic art. Surrender to a world of goblets, glowing orbs and floating islands! Purchase tickets and VIP bottle packages by visiting, https://www.halloweenweekend.com.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 29th

Attend Haunting on the UWS at e's BAR on Saturday 10/29 - Rock out on Saturday, October 29th during Haunting on the UWS at e's BAR (511 Amsterdam Ave)! The special Karaoke party will include a costume contest where the best dressed will win a $100 bar tab. A live special guest DJ will spin tunes all night and there's no cover fee! Chow down on elevated bar food classics, sip from their massive beer and cocktail list, play fun tabletop games, and sing alongside lively crowds. Doors will open at 8:00pm.

Moojo: Support by Forest Down Under: Halloween Weekend on Saturday 10/29 Grab your spot at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.), which will be decked out in decor exemplifying the Seven Deadly Sins to catch DJ Moojo live on Saturday, October 29th for a Halloween Weekend blowout. Listen to a live set from DJ Moojo who has been touring the globe since his musical debut at the age of 14 and is the founder of the independent label Calamar Records. Purchase tickets and VIP bottle packages by visiting https://www.halloweenweekend.com.

Daintree Hosts A View to Kill Rooftop Halloween Party on Saturday 10/29 - Daintree (25 W 38th St.) is hosting A View to Kill, a rooftop soiree in the sky atop Hotel Hendrick's to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, October 29th at 10:00 p.m! Add a little glitz and glamour to your haunted weekend by enjoying Daintree's one-of-a-kind view of NYC's skyline, carefully curated Fall cocktails and music from Guest DJ throughout the evening. Treat yourself to small plates inspired by Aussie-Asian cuisine fusion like Chicken Salt and Seaweed Popcorn, Caviar and Chips and tempting plates of Oyster and a drink reimagine New York classics, and distinct Australian wines. VIP packages and tickets, starting at $15 for GA, can be purchased by visiting, https://krispi.ticketsauce.com/e/daintree1029.

Enjoy Good Vibrations: Halloween at Schimanski on Saturday 10/29 - Lighten up Halloween weekend with Good Vibrations: Halloween, a high-energy costume party at Schimanski (54 N. 11th St) on Saturday, October, 29th from 10 p.m to 4 a.m! Tear up the dance floor to the greatest Dancehall, Reggae, Afrobeats, and Hip Hop hits while wearing your best costume and indulge at the full-service bar throughout the night! Special hosts Wallay, Boye, Rahilou, and Mr. Shawtyme will keep the entertainment moving along and the fun coming into the next morning. Attendees can dance all night to live music from SB Sounds, Sydney Love, Citizen B, Spindoll, and AQ. One lucky party-goer will have the chance to win a $500 cash prize for the best costume. RSVP online by visiting, seetickets.us/goodhalloween.

Slate Hosts a Forbidden Palace Halloween Party on Saturday 10/29 - This Halloween, uncover the secrets of the Forbidden Palace at Slate (54 W. 21st St.) with a 1-hour vodka bar from 8pm - 9pm and a live DJ performance. A premier lounge with a sprawling space, Slate beckons you to come beyond velvet curtains to join a live DJ dance party with New York's beautiful creatures. Indulge and choose one of Slate's VIP table packages for bottle service and other amenities. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets for this event begin at $20 and can be purchased by visiting, https://slate.ticketsauce.com/e/halloween-party-slate-saturday-10-29.

Party with Jessie's Girl at Stranger Hallow-Things at City Winery NYC on Saturday 10/29 - Celebrate Halloween Weekend with some Sci Fi, spooky and costumed fun at a Stranger Hallow-Things party at City Winery NYC (25 11th Avenue) on Saturday, October 29th beginning at 11pm. Fun Music Presents will host this otherworldly evening devoted to the '80s tunes that were popularized all over again thanks to the hit series Stranger Things! Dance to live cover music from the band Jessie's Girl beginning at the stroke of midnight. Before and after the concert, guest DJ Stef Nava will spin a mix of today's top 40 songs and anthems from the 1980s and beyond to allow every partygoer to unleash their inner Eleven and get turned upside down! Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.funmusicpresents.com.

Monolink Presented by Forest Down Under & Firpo: Halloween Weekend on 10/30 - Surrender to the enchanted tunes of Electronic and Dance musician DJ Firpo during an exclusive performance at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) on Sunday, October 30th! Lose yourself to the rhythm of hit songs and take in the exhilarating air of pre-Halloween anticipation. Purchase tickets and VIP bottle packages by visiting, https://www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere.

On Halloween Night

The Villains' Ball (Halloween Night) with Rick Wonder: Best Costume Wins $1000 Cash - Get your 'ghouls' together for The Villains' Ball at Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) on Monday, October 31st! Give into your darkest desires and dress as your favorite villain. Sip on cocktails and hit the dance floor to dance to tracks from Rick Wonder during the special evening where one lucky guest will take home a $1000 cash prize for best costume. Purchase tickets and VIP bottle packages by visiting, www.halloweenweekend.com.

