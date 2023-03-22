Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale

To celebrate the film's enduring power, Cathédrale will offer a one-night-only recreation

Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.

of the movie's eponymous climax on March 29 with a four-course meal, in the classic French grande cuisine style, under the direction Tao Group Hospitality's Chief Culinary Officer, Ralph Scamardella, the menu will be executed by Chef Jason Hall (7pm seating, 7:30pm dinner).

Babette's Feast remains one of the great food films of all time and is equal parts artistic creation and an examination of the enjoyment of earthly pleasures and a timely occasion to celebrate this award-winning film. Hailed by Anthony Bourdain as a film favorite, Babette's Feast is the lovingly layered tale of a French housekeeper with a mysterious past who brings quiet revolution in the form of one exquisite meal to a circle of starkly pious villagers in late nineteenth-century Denmark. The film combines earthiness and reverence in an indescribably moving depiction of sensual pleasure that goes to your head like fine champagne.

In partnership, the IFC Center in the West Village will offer several special screenings of Babette's Feast March 23-29, in the leadup to the dinner at Cathédrale. Film showtimes and tickets are available here.

Babette's Feast Menu at Cathédrale

"Potage à la Tortue"

Turtle or Faux Turtle Soup

"Blinis Demidoff"

Buckwheat Pancakes with Caviar and Sour Cream

"Cailles en Sarcophage"

Quail in Puff Pastry Shell with Foie Gras and Black Truffle Sauce

"Savarin au Rhum avec des Figues et Fruit Glacée"

Rum Sponge Cake with Figs and Candied Cherries

$60 Per Person Wine & Libations Pairing (the following are served with each course):

1. Emilio Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos Solera Reserva Sherry

2. Veuve Cliquot Champagne

3. Jean Chauvenet Nuits Saint Georges 2015 (served from 1.5L)

4. Pierre Ferrand Grande Champagne Cognac Original 1840 Formula 90

$175 Per Person Wine & Libations Pairing (the following are served with each course):

1. Emilio Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos Solera Reserva Sherry

2. Veuve Cliquot Champagne

3. Chateau de la Tour, Clos Vougeot (served from 3L)

4. Choice of one: Veuve Cliquot Champagne, Pierre Ferrand Grande Champagne Cognac Original 1840 Formula 90, Hennessy XO, Castelnau De Suduiraut Sauternes