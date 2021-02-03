Cooking Time: Donatella Arpaia's HERB ENCRUSTED SALMON Recipe for Heart Month

Heart Month to promote better heart health is recognized annually in February. We are sharing with our readers a delicious, heart-healthy recipe from celebrity chef Donatella Arpaia along with tips from her world renowned heart surgeon husband, Allan Stewart.

You will like preparing this delicious Nut & Herb Encrusted Salmon with a Side Salad. What could be better than sharing tasty and healthy food with the people you love.

Donatella Arpaia's Heart Healthy Delicious Nut & Herb Encrusted Salmon with Side Salad

Ingredients:

-2 wild salmon fillets, approximately 6 ounces grams each

-Salt and Pepper

-1 clove garlic, minced

-1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (evoo)

-¼ teaspoon Dijon mustard

-2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

-Zest and juice of one lemon

-1 lemon quartered

-2 teaspoons agave

-¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

-1/3 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped

-1/3 cup walnut nuts, coarsely chopped

-1 teaspoon fresh thyme

-1teaspoon fresh rosemary finely chopped

Method: Rinse salmon and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a small bowl whisk together, 1-teaspoon evoo, mustard, lemon juice, agave, salt and pepper and place evenly on salmon. In a small prep place nuts, herbs, salt, pepper garlic and remaining olive oil and zest. Pulse until coarsely ground. Spread the mixture evenly over the salmon and press lightly using your fingers. Put air fryer at 350 and place salmon filets along with lemon wedges rubbed with agave and pinch of crushed chili flakes. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

Side Salad

Mix Arugula, Radicchio and Endive with a dressing of fresh lemon juice and a drizzle of your best evoo and sea salt.

Here are some special notes on how the foods in the above recipe can influence better heart health. Wild Salmon is a great source of omega 3 and fatty acids. Walnuts are great source of omega 3. Pistachios may reduce your risk of heart disease in various ways. In addition to being high in antioxidants, pistachios may lower blood cholesterol and improve blood pressure. EVOO is a healthy fat that protects against heart disease and ward off cancer cell growth. EVOO has more polyphenols and fewer free fatty acids. Dark leafy wild greens pack nutrients (herbs and arugula,) folate and vitamin K slow simmer of inflammation. Bitter & spicy greens (arugula and radicchio) shut down the receptors in the brain that crave sugar. Cooking in an air fryer allows for not adding any unnecessary extra fat and calories to your cooking. Lemons are high in heart healthy vitamin C, good for weight control, and digestive health.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Donatella Arpaia