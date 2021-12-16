Cooking Time: ANGRY ORCHARD x BUSHWICK KITCHEN Hot Sauce Gift Set for the Holidays

Make holiday hot sauce dreams come true with the latest collaboration from the masterminds of Bushwick Kitchen and Angry Orchard Hard Cider. The two renowned companies have collaborated to blend Angry Orchard's delicious, refreshing hard ciders with Bushwick Kitchen's beloved sweet and spicy sauces to bring three bold and uniquely flavored sauces that will make the ultimate holiday gift. The Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen Hot Sauce Gift Set is serving up perfectly packaged tastiness.

This limited-edition kit is ideal for gifting and be sure to get one for yourself. Beautifully boxed, it contains the three Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen's delicious blend of crisp meets heat offerings. Each of the sauces has a special custom blend of peppers to make them truly unique. Check out some ideas of how to use the sauces in meal prep and cooking.

Crisp Apple - By blending Angry Orchard's cider apples with spicy Serrano and jalapeno pepper, this sauce has a real kick. To perfectly balance the heat, they've added apple butter, basil and ginger. Use the sauce on freshly made slaw, hot baked apples, or chicken salad. Be sure to bring this one when you are grilling.

Peach Mango - Inspired by Angry Orchard's Peach Mango Cider, this sauce blends Scotch Bonnets, coriander, cumin, ginger and more topped with a little tang of cider vinegar. Try it with wilted Swiss chard, roasted butternut squash, and it makes the best grilled shrimp.

Strawberry - Ruby red strawberries are pureed and infused with a red pepper blend of habaneros, jalapenos, and OG gochujang paste for layers of heat, smoke and sweetness. Use it on crispy hashbrowns potatoes, avocado toast, or in a spicy tortilla soup.

To purchase the Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen Hot Sauce Gift Set, please visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/pages/ao-gift-set .

To learn more about Angry Orchard, please visit: https://www.angryorchard.com/

To learn more about Bushwick Kitchen, please visit: https://bushwickkitchen.com/

Photo Credit: Angry Orchard x Bushwick Kitchen