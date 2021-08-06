Citi TASTE OF TENNIS Hits the Road on Inaugural Food Truck Tour & Celebration

Citi Taste of Tennis is serving up its signature combination of great food and tennis this summer with its first ever Food Truck Tour. The tour kicks off in Washington D.C. on Monday, August 2, at the Citi Open and will be making stops throughout D.C. followed by New York City to celebrate the return of tennis.

Each stop on the tour will feature a signature dish prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary team and an all-star ensemble of chefs including Jassi Bindra (Punjab Grill) John Mooney (Bell, Book & Candle, Bidwell), Fany Gerson (La Newyorkina), Wenford Simpson (The Simpson), Suchanan Aksornnan (Baoburg), John Doherty (Black Barn Restaurant) and Alex Fortini (Tarallucci e Vino).

The Citi Taste of Tennis Food Truck Tour will conclude on Thursday, August 26 with a live event at the iconic Tavern on the Green starring The Johnny Smyth Band featuring John McEnroe and other performances to celebrate tennis' return to the Big Apple. The experience will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of New York Junior Tennis and Learning (NYJTL). In addition to live performances, guests will be treated to a seated dinner prepared by the Citi Taste of Tennis Culinary Team. A select number of tickets for the concert are available by visiting https://www.tasteoftennis.com/.

"The return of Citi Taste of Tennis represents a time for celebration of our beloved cities and sport as we usher in the return of professional tennis. We hope to continue offering an unforgettable experience for foodies and tennis fans alike and continue celebrating the city's return while supporting this incredible group of chefs" said Penny Lerner, CEO and Executive Producer of the Citi Taste of Tennis.

Food Truck Tour dates are listed below:

Date: Tuesday, August 17 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Bao Bao and Fany Gerson

Date: Wednesday, August 18 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Alex Fortini and Fany Gerson

Date: Thursday, August 19 from 11:30am-1:30pm at Union Square Pedestrian Plaza

Featured Chefs: Bao Bao and Fany Gerson

Date: Tuesday, August 24 from 5pm-7pm "Happy Hour" at Black Barn Restaurant in NoMad

Featured Chefs: Chef John Doherty and Fany Gerson

Date: Wednesday, August 25 from 5pm-7pm at The Benjamin Hotel

Featured Chefs: Wenford Simpson and Fany Gerson

Date: Thursday, August 26 from 7pm-10pm, a ticketed Citi Taste of Tennis Celebration at Tavern on the Green

Featured Chefs: Food provided by culinary team

Photo Credit: AYS/Citi Taste of Tennis