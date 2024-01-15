Chef Spotlight: Master Chef Guo Wenjun of CHEF GUO in Midtown Manhattan

Master Chef Guo Wenjun has had extensive training at the finest academies and has studied under the elite masters of this era. At 14, Guo Wenjun became the disciple of Master Chef Ding Guangzhou, a seventh-generation disciple in the line of royal chefs. Following this, in 1983 he continued his training at the National Youth Chef instructional program. In 1992 he had further training in Hong Kong at the Hong Kong International Haute training program.

After decades of diligent training and hard work, Guo Wenjun not only mastered the Chinese culinary tradition but also has unceasingly researched the culinary techniques of masters around the world, making a path for the fusion of traditional Chinese Culinary arts with that of the rest of the world. With a “Use the excellence and discard the unwanted of the past” modus operandi, Chef Guo is at the forefront of culinary innovation. Chef Guo has created a style of cuisine and follows a revolutionary culinary presentation philosophy. Chef Guo has an incredibly unique take on new schools of Cantonese, Hong Kong, and Western cuisine, using culinary techniques that the world has yet to see, thus being deemed by the media as the “Pioneer of the New Age of Culinary Arts”.

Guo Wenjun has followed the traditional imperial cooking philosophy of his great master: “A good meal is beneficial, the arrangement is paramount, the flavor is foremost, nutrition is essential”, and has used this traditional philosophy in unison with modern culinary techniques. On numerous occasions Chef Guo served his cuisine to the leaders of nations from around the world with the utmost success, gaining the praise of government officials from across the globe.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Master Chef Guo Wenjun about his career and his restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, Chef Guo for our “Chef Spotlight” feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My father, a well-known local chef in the village, sparked my earliest interest in cooking during my childhood. He opened my eyes to explore the vast world of Chinese cuisine.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My father served as my initial career mentor. Secondly, I was mentored by Master Chef Shi-Fu Ding Guangzhou, the 7th generation disciple in the ancient lineage of royal chefs, who played a crucial role in guiding me into the Chinese culinary industry through formal training, step by step. At the tender age of 14, he opened the door for me to enter the world of Chinese cuisine, and I am eternally grateful for that.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Historically, there are four main culinary styles in China. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to learn these culinary styles from my Master Shi-fu. Additionally, I was lucky enough to find an opportunity to learn Western culinary styles in Hong Kong in my twenties. Many years later, before creating my own culinary system – the Healthy Royal Cuisine Culinary System – I came to believe that the Doctrine of the Mean (by Confucius, an ancient Chinese philosopher) also applies to the culinary industry: balance. This balance is vital in the ingredients themselves, the balance of taste, color, nutrition, the balance of food and ambiance, and the balance between the diner and the server.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I consider the most distinguishing feature of my work to be a constant breakthrough for myself. I always enjoy exploring the changes and connections between different food materials, as well as discovering new ingredients and seeking breakthroughs in existing recipes and cooking methods.

Unlike most chefs who add seasonings and spices, I believe that using the original flavor of the food itself is always the best seasoning.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is one that connects most with my diners, “Eternal Bliss of Qian Kun Pot.” I can recall on one occasion, a guest was moved to tears as the dish reminded him of his grandfather, who used to cook it for him during the Chinese Spring Festival when he was a child. In that moment, this became my favorite meal as I forged an emotional connection through my culinary creation.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

To me, my restaurant represents a comprehensive process and work of art. The foundation is my Healthy Royal Cuisine Culinary System, which prioritizes the use of healthy, organic, and seasonal ingredients, including some unique ingredients. The taste of the food is always top priority, followed by nutritional value, color, smell, and shape of the dish. Additionally, I want our diners to enjoy a multi-sensory experience, which we elevate with a thoughtfully curated music selection played in our dining room. This musical accompaniment, carefully chosen by my music teacher in China, serves to enrich and heighten the overall dining experience.

The presentation of each dish by our servers is another crucial factor, as it provides an opportunity for diners to hear the story behind each creation. Furthermore, our diners are surrounded by culturally significant elements such as the oldest Chinese instrument, the Bian Zhong, the masterpiece by the renowned Chinese calligrapher Wang Xi Zhi - the Orchid Pavilion plaque, and a beautiful Ginko tree (also the Chinese National Tree), symbolizing health and harvest in traditional Chinese society. These elements reflect the roots of my culinary system in Chinese culture.

In essence, all these carefully curated elements come together to create a brand new and entirely unique dining experience for our new friends in New York City. This is the true representation of authentic Chinese cuisine.

Chef Guo is located at 135 East 50th Street, New York NY 10022. You can make reservations for dinner experiences by visiting https://chefguo.com/ or by calling 212.866.9888.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Guo