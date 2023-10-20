Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Toni Charmello of DRIFTHOUSE BY DAVID BURKE in Sea Bright, NJ

Toni Charmello is originally from Colonia, NJ and currently lives in South Brunswick Township. She holds a double BA in psychology/German language, and completed the pre-med core at Rider University. Toni worked for approximately 15 years on healthcare as clinical and clerical support staff and operations management for emergency medicine providers. She made a "later in life" career change to cooking 13 years ago, graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in NYC. Toni worked for three years at Eno Terra in Kingston, NJ, then various restaurants in NYC, where she met Chef David Burke seven years ago. After Toni returned to work in New Jersey, and toward the end of the pandemic, Chef Burke and Toni reconnected. He recommended her to the owners of Drifthouse, Bill Stavola and his family for the executive chef position, where she currently brings her abundant culinary talents to the restaurant.

Broadwayword had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Toni Charmello about her career and Drifthouse by David Burke.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When I was a child my mother cooked dinner every night. I frequently helped out.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I don't know if I've really had what you can call a true "mentor", as opposed to chefs and managers I've looked up to and learned from. My first chef, Chris Albrecht, taught me a lot about the importance of local ingredients and seasonality. Chris Shea taught me a lot about managing people in the kitchen. David Burke has taught me so much about thinking outside the box and creative ways to get the job done. I also really admire Bill Stavola's style of leadership and how he operates the businesses he owns. Bill and his family are the owners of DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke - open to the public year round - and Driftwood Cabana Club, a private oceanfront beach club in Sea Bright, which they have owned since 1957.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian and Mediterranean cooking has probably been my biggest influence. I also enjoy Austrian and Hungarian foods- my grandmother was Hungarian, and I lived in Austria for a year while in college.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I like fresh, classic, rustic foods that highlight techniques and quality ingredients. Lots of fresh pasta, seafood, comfort foods. Living in a region like NJ with four distinct seasons has influenced how I view food.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is an upscale, oceanfront, family-owned restaurant with a neighborhood feel. A great location for seafood, raw bar, steaks and chops, pasta, happy hour, special events, private parties, live music, and several signature David Burke items.

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is located at 1485 Ocean Ave N #2225, Sea Bright, NJ 07760. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, call (732) 530-9760 and visit https://drifthousedb.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Toni Charmello and David Burke Hospitality Management