Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Toni Charmello of DRIFTHOUSE BY DAVID BURKE in Sea Bright, NJ

Executive Chef Toni Charmello of DRIFTHOUSE BY DAVID BURKE

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Photo 1 VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brookly Photo 2 Photos: Jennifer Garner Celebrates Once Upon A Farm Refrigerated Oat Bar Launch in Brooklyn
RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ Photo 3 RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ
OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands Photo 4 OLD FASHIONED WEEK 10/13 to 10/22-Recipes with Top Bourbon Brands

Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Toni Charmello of DRIFTHOUSE BY DAVID BURKE in Sea Bright, NJ

Toni Charmello is originally from Colonia, NJ and currently lives in South Brunswick Township. She holds a double BA in psychology/German language, and completed the pre-med core at Rider University. Toni worked for approximately 15 years on healthcare as clinical and clerical support staff and operations management for emergency medicine providers. She made a "later in life" career change to cooking 13 years ago, graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in NYC. Toni worked for three years at Eno Terra in Kingston, NJ, then various restaurants in NYC, where she met Chef David Burke seven years ago. After Toni returned to work in New Jersey, and toward the end of the pandemic, Chef Burke and Toni reconnected. He recommended her to the owners of Drifthouse, Bill Stavola and his family for the executive chef position, where she currently brings her abundant culinary talents to the restaurant.

Broadwayword had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Toni Charmello about her career and Drifthouse by David Burke.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

When I was a child my mother cooked dinner every night. I frequently helped out.

Who were some of your career mentors? 

I don't know if I've really had what you can call a true "mentor", as opposed to chefs and managers I've looked up to and learned from. My first chef, Chris Albrecht, taught me a lot about the importance of local ingredients and seasonality. Chris Shea taught me a lot about managing people in the kitchen. David Burke has taught me so much about thinking outside the box and creative ways to get the job done. I also really admire Bill Stavola's style of leadership and how he operates the businesses he owns. Bill and his family are the owners of DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke - open to the public year round - and Driftwood Cabana Club, a private oceanfront beach club in Sea Bright, which they have owned since 1957.

What culinary styles have influenced your career? 

Italian and Mediterranean cooking has probably been my biggest influence. I also enjoy Austrian and Hungarian foods- my grandmother was Hungarian, and I lived in Austria for a year while in college. 

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef? 

I like fresh, classic, rustic foods that highlight techniques and quality ingredients. Lots of fresh pasta, seafood, comfort foods. Living in a region like NJ with four distinct seasons has influenced how I view food.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is an upscale, oceanfront, family-owned restaurant with a neighborhood feel. A great location for seafood, raw bar, steaks and chops, pasta, happy hour, special events, private parties, live music, and several signature David Burke items. 

DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke is located at  1485 Ocean Ave N #2225, Sea Bright, NJ 07760.   For more information, menus, and hours of operation, call (732) 530-9760 and visit https://drifthousedb.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Toni Charmello and David Burke Hospitality Management



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
DEL MAGUEY Mezcal Teams up With Shaker & Spoon for Halloween Cocktail Kit Photo
DEL MAGUEY Mezcal Teams up With Shaker & Spoon for Halloween Cocktail Kit

Shaker & Spoon, the monthly cocktail kit subscription service that takes your mixology skills to the next level has teamed up with Del Maguey to ensure you can get crafty with your cocktails this Halloween.

2
ACE HOTEL BROOKLYN Announces Upcoming Events Photo
ACE HOTEL BROOKLYN Announces Upcoming Events

There are some exciting happenings at Ace Hotel Brooklyn this month and beyond.  Check them out and make plans!

3
CASAMIGOS Spooky Cocktail Recipes Photo
CASAMIGOS Spooky Cocktail Recipes

Your Halloween parties will be even more fun when you mix festive cocktails with Casamigos tequila.

4
RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ Photo
RED HORSE BY DAVID BURKE at Bernards Inn Opens in Bernardsville, NJ

Red Horse by David Burke at Bernards Inn is definitely a horse of another color - an elevated dining experiences like no other in the area! Red Horse by David Burke at the Bernards Inn

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

ACE HOTEL BROOKLYN Announces Upcoming EventsACE HOTEL BROOKLYN Announces Upcoming Events
CASAMIGOS Spooky Cocktail RecipesCASAMIGOS Spooky Cocktail Recipes
“Taste of Italy” at NYCWFF-A Lively Evening with Delicious Food and Drink“Taste of Italy” at NYCWFF-A Lively Evening with Delicious Food and Drink
Interview: Director, Alex Tobey of TRACY JONES at Art House Productions in Jersey CityInterview: Director, Alex Tobey of TRACY JONES at Art House Productions in Jersey City

Videos

The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season Video
The Rockettes Get Ready for Another Spectacular Holiday Season
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances Video
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Celebrates 1000 Performances
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You